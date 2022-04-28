State Representative Mark Lowery, Republican candidate for state treasurer in Arkansas

Age: 65

City: Maumelle

Occupation: Adjunct college instructor

Education: MA and BA (Communication), University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Public service experience: Arkansas House of Representatives (2013 - present); serves currently on Southern Regional Education Board (SREB)

Website: voteonthemark.com

Why should people vote for you?

Arkansans should vote for me because my record in public service has consistently exemplified the highest ideals of fiscal conservatism. I have earned awards from the American Conservative Union and Arkansas’ Conduit for Commerce and Americans for Prosperity for my conservative voting record. Additionally, I have championed fiscal restraint on issues like setting a cap on the amount of net fund balances school districts can maintain from year to year and led the governor’s initiative to reform higher education funding. On social issues, I have been on the forefront for pro-life and pro-family initiatives, receiving recognition from the Arkansas Family Council. Arkansans have been able to trust that I am looking out for their interests when it comes to lowering taxes and expecting that state government should be reduced in scope and not imposing undue regulations and mandates.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

Arkansans are facing significant issues related to 8% inflation, 50% higher fuel costs and more difficulty making ends meet. Now is no time for state leaders to be bragging about record surpluses and ever growing reserves over $1 billion. I would use my office, if elected, as a bully pulpit to advocate for more immediate taxpayer relief.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

First thing I would like to accomplish once in office is to continue the excellent work of Treasurer Dennis Milligan in promoting the 529 education savings program and to continue advocacy of investment strategies at all levels of government that disinvest from “woke” investments including through BlackRock Investments.

