Stuttgart’s mayor fires chief of police

Stuttgart Mayor Norma Strabala fired Police Chief Mark Duke "for failing to perform essential services" as the top administrator of the department, the city said Wednesday.

Duke -- who worked for the department from 1995-1999 and re-joined the Stuttgart police force two years later -- was terminated Monday, said Eric Mahfouz, a city official who spoke for the mayor about the police chief's dismissal.

The former police chief had no disciplinary action taken during his time with the Stuttgart Police Department, according to Mahfouz.

Efforts to reach Duke on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

The mayor has not named an acting police chief, Mahfouz said.

"Department heads are to report directly to the mayor while the search for a new Police Chief is underway," Mahfouz wrote in an email.

Stuttgart, a predominantly agricultural community of about 8,10o people on the Arkansas Grand Prairie, is known as one of the centers of rice farming in Arkansas and for the quality of the area's duck hunting, according to the Encyclopedia of Arkansas.