Super Quiz: Aunts

1. What is the name of Dorothy's aunt in "The Wizard of Oz"?

2. Aunt Becky served as a mother figure to three girls in this sitcom.

3. This Mark Twain character didn't want Aunt Sally to adopt and "sivilize" him.

4. Aunt Martha and Aunt Abby are in this 1943 film comedy starring Cary Grant.

5. What was the name of Tom and Sid's aunt?

6. In which 1958 film did Rosalind Russell portray Mame Dennis?

7. For what is "Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally" used to help you remember?

8. What is the name of the franchised fresh-baked pretzel chain?

9. In what famous novel is Tom, the title character, married to Aunt Chloe?

ANSWERS:

1. Aunt Em

2. "Full House"

3. Huck Finn

4. "Arsenic and Old Lace"

5. Aunt Polly

6. "Auntie Mame"

7. The order of operations in arithmetic

8. Auntie Anne's

9. "Uncle Tom's Cabin"