STATE BASEBALL ROUNDUP

SWAC

UAPB 2, MEMPHIS 0

Four pitchers combined to throw a no-hitter for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff on Wednesday in a huge nonconference win against Memphis at FedEx Park Avron Fogelman Field in Memphis.

Mike Gerwitz tossed 21/3 innings to get credit for the victory as UAPB (9-26-1) put an end to a four-game losing streak. Andrew Duran also pitched three innings, while Rocky King went 12/3 innings in relief. Brandon Little came on to pitch the eighth and ninth innings to record the save and secure the no-hitter.

Karsten Vasquez, who went 1 for 4 in the game, provided the Golden Lions with the only run they would need with his RBI in the top of the third. UAPB added an unearned run on a passed ball in the third.

Carlos Velez finished with two hits to lead the Golden Lions at the plate.

SUN BELT

UALR 8, LOUISIANA TECH 7

Nathan Lyons' RBI double with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning provided the winning run as the University of Arkansas-Little Rock snapped its seven-game losing skid Tuesday night at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock.

The Bulldogs grabbed a 4-0 lead through 41/2 innings, but UALR (17-19) caught fire in the bottom, scoring seven in the bottom of the fifth. The outburst was capped by Canyon McWilliams' three-run homer to right-center field, giving the Trojan first baseman six this season.

Louisiana Tech (28-14) pulled level at 7-7 in the top of the sixth when Steele Netterville launched a three-run home run.

UALR's Sawyer Smallwood, who pitched the game's final 31/3 innings without allowing a run or a hit, earned his fourth win of the season and lowered his ERA to a team-best 1.93.



