Tale for children penned by local

Pine Bluff native Sanreka Watley, also known as Phoebe London, has written a new children's book, "Sam and Uncle Joe: Learning to Serve and Protect."

"The book's main character is Uncle Joe – a passionate retired lieutenant colonel United States Army veteran who teaches children the importance of safety and protection," according to a news release. "Uncle Joe is the ideal role model and leader for every child to follow. Rather than teaching theoretical concepts, Uncle Joe helps a victim of gun violence to demonstrate to kids how to work together to help others in society find healing."

"This community-building, read-aloud book for the family or classroom features and highlights Uncle Joe's role in showing children how they can work together to bring a change in their communities and impact the world," according to the release.

Watley considers herself an "organic servant," who fights to make the world more equitable. The author's passion for investing in others is rooted in her belief that "service is the rent we pay for our room on earth," she said, quoting Shirley Chisholm.

The book is about teaching children the importance of serving and protecting others in their community. She believes it is essential for children to learn these skills at a young age, and this book provides a creative way for them to do so.

"'Sam and Uncle Joe: Learning to Serve and Protect' addresses subject matter that is seldom seen in a book meant for children. Her masterful presentation is what makes all the difference in the world. Parents who have had their kids read this book have nothing but accolades for it," according to the news release.

"A great community-building read-aloud for family or classroom learning. Uncle Joe can be a role model for children and positive inspiration for building a safe and supportive future. 'Sam and Uncle Joe' has the power to inspire children with a role model that serves the community. Children are now exposed to violence and conflicts more than ever before, which is obviously alarming for parents and caregivers," according to the release.

The book is available on Amazon.com. Details: https://unclejoeserveandprotect.com/sam-and-uncle-jose-learning-to-serve-and-protect/