This date in baseball

April 28

1901 Cleveland pitcher Bock Baker gave up a record 23 singles as the Chicago White Sox beat the Indians 13-1.

1930 The first night game in organized baseball was played in Independence, Kan. In a Western Association game, Muskogee defeated Independence 13-3.

1934 Detroit's Goose Goslin hit into four double plays, but the Tigers still beat Cleveland 4-1.

1956 Cincinnati rookie Frank Robinson hit the first of his 586 lifetime home runs in a 9-1 vicory over Chicago. Robinson's home run came off Paul Minner in Crosley Field.

1961 Warren Spahn, at the age of 40, no-hit the San Francisco Giants 1-0 at Milwaukee.

1966 Cleveland's Sonny Siebert defeated the Angels 2-1 as the Indians tied the modern major league record with its 10th consecutive vicory since opening day.

1971 Hank Aaron connected off Gaylord Perry for his 600th career home run in the Atlanta Braves' 10-inning, 6-5 loss to the San Francisco Giants.

1982 Philadelphia's Pete Rose went 5 for 5 to tie Max Carey for the National League record with nine career 5-hit games. The Phillies scored six runs in the top of the ninth to beat Los Angeles 9-3.

1988 The winless Baltimore Orioles set an American League record by losing their 21st consecutive, falling to the Minnesota Twins 4-2.

1989 Rickey Henderson of the New York Yankees set a major league record when he led off a game with a home run for the 36th time in his career, breaking a tie with Bobby Bonds.

1999 Colorado's Larry Walker hit three home runs and drove in eight runs to lead the Rockies to a 9-7 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

2011 Ben Zobrist set a Tampa Bay record with eight RBI, hitting a home run and two doubles as the Rays defeated the Minnesota Twins 15-3 in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

-- The Associated Press