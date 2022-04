This week’s professional golf tournaments

This week's professional tournaments

PGA TOUR

EVENT Mexico Open

SITE Vallarta, Mexico

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Vidanta Vallarta (Par 71, 7,456 yards)

PURSE $7.3 million

WINNER'S SHARE $1.314 million

DEFENDING CHAMPION Alvaro Ortiz

ARKANSANS ENTERED Austin Cook, David Lingmerth, Taylor Moore, Alvaro Ortiz

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday, 2:30-5:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, noon-2 p.m. CBS, Saturday-Sunday, 2-5 p.m.

EUROPEAN (DP WORLD) TOUR

EVENT Catalunya Championship

SITE Girona, Spain

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE PGA Catalunya Golf and Wellness, Stadium Course (Par 72, 7,200 yards)

PURSE $2 million

WINNER'S SHARE $333,333

DEFENDING CHAMPION New event

ARKANSANS ENTERED Pep Angles

TV Golf Channel, today 7 a.m.-noon; Friday 7-11 a.m.; Saturday-Sunday 7-11:30 a.m.

LPGA TOUR

EVENT Palos Verdes Championship

SITE Palos Verdes Estates, Calif.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE Palos Verdes GC (Par 71, 6,450 yards)

PURSE $1.5 million

WINNER'S SHARE $225,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION New event

ARKANSANS ENTERED Maria Fassi, Stacy Lewis, Brooke Matthews, Alana Uriell

TV Golf Channel, today-Friday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday, 5-8 p.m.

KORN FERRY TOUR

EVENT Huntsville Championship

SITE Huntsville, Ala.

SCHEDULE Today-Sunday

COURSE The Ledges (Par 70, 7,114 yards)

PURSE $750,000

WINNER'S SHARE $135,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Paul Barjon

ARKANSANS ENTERED Zack Fischer, Tag Ridings

TV None

CHAMPIONS TOUR

EVENT Insperity Invitational

SITE The Woodlands, Texas

SCHEDULE Friday-Sunday

COURSE The Woodlands CC, Tournament Course (Par 72, 7,002 yards)

PURSE $2.3 million

WINNER'S SHARE $345,000

DEFENDING CHAMPION Mike Weir

ARKANSANS ENTERED John Daly, Glen Day, Ken Duke

TV Golf Channel, Friday 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Saturday-Sunday 2-5 p.m.