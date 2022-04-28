Police beat: Traffic stop leads to two NLR arrests;Sherwood man gets sex-assault charge

Traffic stop leads to two NLR arrests

North Little Rock police on Tuesday arrested an 18-year-old who had a pistol with the serial number removed under his seat during a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

Officers conducting a traffic stop for illegal window tint just before 3 p.m. Tuesday near 1701 Pike Avenue saw that a passenger in the vehicle, Billy Logan, 18, of Little Rock, had a warrant out. They also reported smelling marijuana in the vehicle.

They searched the vehicle and discovered a loaded Glock 19 with an extended magazine under Logan's seat. They also noted the gun's serial number had been removed.

Officers arrested Logan, who was out on bail after being charged with two counts of first-degree battery and terroristic threatening.

Logan now faces a felony charge of possession of a defaced firearm.

Another person in the vehicle, Talitha Humphrey, 36, of Little Rock, was arrested and charged with felony drug possession and a misdemeanor drug paraphernalia charge after officers reportedly found marijuana and a scale in her purse.

Humphrey is listed as Logan's nearest relative on the arrest report.

Sherwood man gets sex-assault charge

A Sherwood man faces a felony sexual assault charge after he admitted having sex with a child, according to an arrest report.

Sherwood police arrested Christopher Nichouls, 21, after he admitted in an interview to having sex with a child he knew was 14 years old, the report states.

Nichouls is charged with one count of fourth-degree sexual assault.