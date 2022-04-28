Troopers: Texas man killed after tractor-trailer leaves road, strikes tree

A Texas man was killed in a Hot Spring County crash Wednesday night after the tractor-trailer he was driving left the road, troopers said.

Dwayne Pinson, 62, of Kemp, Texas was driving a 2022 Freightliner west on Interstate 30 at 9:37 p.m. at the time of the wreck, according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The tractor-trailer left the road and struck a tree on the north side of I-30, killing the driver as a result, troopers said.

Troopers describe the conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 159 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.