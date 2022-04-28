Two Democrats seek party nod for state House District 19 in north-central Washington County

State House, District 19

Richard Billingsley (D)

Age: 65

Residency: Fayetteville, five years

Education: Master’s degree in education and bachelor’s degree in psychology, both from Stephen F. Austin University, Nacogdoches, Texas

Occupation: Driver for PACE of the Ozarks, a Washington Regional Medical System transit service for patients.

Political experience: None

Paula Irwin (D)

Age: 66

Residency: Springdale since 1960; has lived in the area that is District 19 since 1973

Occupation: Retired music teacher, Springdale

Education: Master’s and bachelor’s degrees in music education from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville

Political experience: None

Democrats Richard Billingsley and Paula Irwin will compete in the May 24 primary for their party's nomination for state House District 19 in north-central Washington County.

The winner will face Republican Steve Unger in the Nov. 8 general election. This seat was left open after Rep. Clint Penzo, R-Springdale, announced his bid for the state Senate.

District 19 extends from Tontitown in the west to east of Butterfield Coach Road in Springdale. It reaches Har-Ber Avenue in Springdale in the north and Mud Creek in Fayetteville on the south.

House members serve two-year terms and receive a base salary of $44,357.

Billingsley is the founder of Ozark Rail and Bus Transit, a nonprofit advocacy group. He decided to run because he wants to help prevent Northwest Arkansas from running into the kinds of problems faced by Austin, Texas, for example, he said. That city's rapid growth left its transportation system in a mess, he said.

"If you're not planning ahead it will happen to you," Billingsley said. "We need to start laying the groundwork."

He once thought railways for transporting people were on their way out, he said. He now believes a commuter system is "extremely affordable" and efficient after researching the subject, he said.

"You spend half as much building a mile of railway as you do building a highway," he said.

"What I'm proposing will show results, things you can see," Billingsley said. "Even conservative business owners will see that what I'm proposing benefits them through the jobs we create and the economic activity that goes with it."

Devoting even 10% of the state budget surplus, estimated at $1 billion by the end of the state's fiscal year, to rail projects will show results, he claimed. If not, vote him out in the next election, he said.

Billingsley would also put a priority on renters' rights if elected, he said. Arkansas is known for having fewer legal protections for tenants than any other state, he said.

"If you rent, and things go awry after you've signed the lease, you don't have a leg to stand on in a conflict," he said. "Northwest Arkansas has a lot of people living in apartments."

Another major need is technology infrastructure, Billingsley said.

"Our internet is lousy," he said. "Sometimes, instead of wireless internet, I'll use my cellphone because the 5G cellphone service is faster."

Both candidates said they supported a clean environment and more representation for working-class residents.

"The people in this district want good schools, clean water, a clean environment and a state government that functions well," Irwin said. "I think the people in this district have more similarities than differences. We ought to concentrate on those and not focus on the things that divide us.

"My family's been here since my father's grandfather started a homestead" in what is now Springdale, Irwin said. "We have deep roots here.

"I've always had running for office in the back of my mind," she said. "With my daughters both grown, this is the first time in my life I would have the time to do this full force."

Irwin has long been active in supporting Democratic candidates and knew the party was looking for a candidate in this race, she said. Her name kept coming up in local party members discussions about a candidate and, when asked, she agreed to run, Irwin said.

"My priority would be education, of course," Irwin said. "Educating was exceedingly hard during the covid pandemic." The education system needs more support, including advanced technology, in the aftermath, she said. She also supports early childhood education, Irwin said.

"I also support veterans," she said. "They need help with health care, particularly lowering drug costs. They served their country and deserve help, including with housing and, when they need it, mental health.

"I really want to represent everyone I can," Irwin said. "Business has plenty of representation. I want to represent educators, health care providers and those who work in the service industry."

