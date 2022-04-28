Sections
Two-vehicle collision in Fort Smith on Wednesday kills one, injures another; police arrest one driver

by NWA Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:00 a.m.

FORT SMITH -- A fatal two-vehicle collision occurred in Fort Smith early Wednesday morning, according to the Police Department.

Police reported two vehicles collided about 3:45 a.m. at Arkansas 271 and Mabel Avenue. There were two people in one of the vehicles, one of whom died from their injuries. The second was taken to a local hospital; the severity of that person's injuries is currently unknown, according to police.

The driver of the other vehicle was arrested, with the investigation ongoing, police said.

Print Headline: One person dies in two-vehicle collision in Fort Smith

