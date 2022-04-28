UAMS sets graduation for May 21

The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences will hold its main commencement event on May 21 at Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, the school's first in-person spring commencement since 2019.

The 2020 and 2021 commencement events were affected by the coronavirus pandemic, when UAMS and other higher education institutions took precautionary measures to avoid large, in-close gatherings.

This year's university-wide commencement is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Simmons Bank Arena, 1 Simmons Bank Arena Drive, which is off Washington Avenue and just west of Interstate 30 in North Little Rock.

Hooding ceremonies, pinning ceremonies and convocations will be held at various sites on May 20:

College of Health Professions Hooding Ceremony: 2:30 p.m., Center for Humanities and Arts Theater, University of Arkansas – Pulaski Tech, 3000 West Scenic Drive, North Little Rock.

College of Medicine Honors Convocation: 7:30 p.m., Statehouse Convention Center, 101 E. Markham St., just east of Broadway in downtown Little Rock.

College of Nursing Pinning, Hooding and Recognition: 5:30 p.m., First Pentecostal Church Of North Little Rock, 1401 Calvary Road, North Little Rock.

College of Pharmacy Senior Honors and Awards Ceremony: 6 p.m., Connor Performing Arts Center, Pulaski Academy, 12601 Hinson Road, Little Rock.

College of Public Health Convocation, 6 p.m.: Rahn Building, 8th floor auditorium, UAMS campus, 4301 West Markham St., Little Rock.