Ukraine nuke plants are at risk, U.N. says

KYIV, Ukraine -- The International Atomic Energy Agency's director-general says the level of safety at Europe's largest nuclear plant, currently under Russian occupation in Ukraine, is like a "red light blinking" as his organization tries in vain to get access for work including repairs.

Rafael Grossi, in an interview with the Associated Press, turned the focus to the nuclear plant at Zaporizhzhia -- a day after the 36th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster in 1986. That plant was also taken over by Russian forces.

Grossi said the agency needs access to the Zaporizhzhia plant in southern Ukraine so its inspectors can, among other things, reestablish connections with the Vienna-based headquarters of the U.N. agency. And for that, both Russia and Ukraine need to help.

The plant requires repairs, "and all of this is not happening. So the situation as I have described it, and I would repeat it today, is not sustainable as it is," Grossi said. "So this is a pending issue. This is a red light blinking."

He spoke Wednesday, a day after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Understandably, my Ukrainian counterparts do not want the IAEA [atomic energy agency] inspectors to go to one of their own facilities under the authority of a third power," Grossi said. "I had a long conversation about this with President Zelenskyy last night, and it's something that will still require consultations. We are not there yet."

Grossi continues to press Russia's government for access to the Zaporizhzhia plant.

"I don't see movement in that direction as we speak," he said. But he is meeting with the Russian side "soon."

"There are two units that are active, in active operation, as you know, others that are in repairs or in cool-down. And there are some activities, technical activities and also inspection activities that need to be performed," Grossi said.

With Ukraine having 15 reactors and one of the largest nuclear power capacities in the world, the war has essentially turned parts of the country into a nuclear minefield. Again and again since the invasion, experts have watched in alarm as Russian forces have come uncomfortably close to multiple plants.

A Chernobyl security worker told the AP that the Russians flew aircraft over the damaged reactor site and dug trenches in highly radioactive dirt.

On Monday, Russian cruise missiles flew over the Khmelnitsky nuclear plant in western Ukraine.

"There cannot be any military action in or around a nuclear power plant," Grossi said, adding that he has appealed to Russia about this.

Information for this article was contributed by Jon Gambrell and Oleksandr Stashevskyi of The Associated Press.

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi talks during an interview with Associated Press in Kyiv, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)



