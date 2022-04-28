Upward trend seen as Arkansas' covid cases rise by 190

The uptick in Arkansas' new coronavirus cases resumed on Thursday, with the state's case count rising by 190, even as the number of people hospitalized in the state with the virus fell.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health rose by four, to 11,381.

The increase in cases was larger by 29 than the one on Wednesday and by 44 than the one the previous Thursday.

After dipping a day earlier, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period rose to 128, its highest level since the week ending March 29.

With new cases outpacing recoveries and deaths, the number of cases that were considered active rose by 90, to 1,462, the largest number since March 23.

Thursday's increase in cases was the seventh one in nine days that was larger than the one a week earlier.

State Epidemiologist Mike Cima said the smaller number of cases added Wednesday, which interrupted the upward trend, was "probably just an artifact of reporting."

When cases are examined by the date of the test result, rather than the day the result was submitted to the Health Department, the trajectory of new cases appears to be upward, he said.

So far, however, the uptick in cases hasn't translated to a similar rise in hospitalizations.

After rising by three a day earlier, the number of virus patients in the state's hospitals fell Thursday by four, to 46, which was tied with its level on Sunday and April 19 for the lowest so far this year.

The number who were on ventilators rose by one for the second day in a row, going from 11 as of Wednesday to 12.

After rising by two a day earlier, the number who were in intensive care fell by one, to 16.