Veteran enjoying another year with Travs

To call Joe Rizzo the Arkansas Travelers' elder statesman would not be entirely appropriate.

The 24-year-old third baseman is one of a handful of Seattle Mariners farmhands who spent all of last season in North Little Rock. And of the four Travs infielders Wednesday night, Rizzo was actually the youngest.

But Rizzo, the Mariners' 2016 second-round selection, is now in his sixth minor-league season -- just three Travs have been at it longer.

The grind of summers in mostly empty ballparks could wear on a vet like Rizzo.

Instead, he chooses to enjoy the moments like he had Wednesday: blasting a solo home run and making a spectacular diving stop at third.

"It doesn't matter whether I have one year [of experience] or whether I have 40," Rizzo said. "Anything like that is going to spark some joy."

Rizzo provided a few of the limited bright spots for the Travs in a 7-4 loss to Wichita at Dickey-Stephens Park. Mariners No. 7 prospect Levi Stoudt was battered for 5 runs on 6 hits in 4 innings of work and reliever Collin Kober couldn't stop the bleeding, putting the Travs down seven before Rizzo finally got them on the board in the sixth.

The Travs tacked on three more runs in the eighth and brought the go-ahead run to the plate in Rizzo, but the Oakton, Va., native fouled out to third with the bases loaded to end the threat.

Rizzo didn't seem at all burdened by the missed opportunity, chatting with his girlfriend after the game. Rizzo said he lived alone in Little Rock a year ago, but is enjoying the continuity of being in the same place and the addition of his significant other.

The same applies on the road.

"There's definitely a sense of comfort when we do travel," Rizzo said. "[Last year] we were like, 'Damn, where are we going to go eat?' But now, it's just like, 'Alright, I'll take you guys. Come on, I know the spot.' "

On the other hand, being a minor-league vet means not having the same cachet as a prospect as in years past. Rizzo was the championship series MVP at High-A Modesto in 2017 and a MiLB.com Organization All-Star in 2019. As recently as last season, he was ranked among the Mariners' top 30 prospects.

Now he's just one of the guys on a team littered with top prospects, including pitchers George Kirby, Tanner Dollard and Stout, as well as outfielders Zach DeLoach and Cade Marlowe.

"If you'd asked me a couple of years ago, yeah, it probably would've bothered me," Rizzo said of no longer being a so-called prospect. "At the end of the day, if we're all playing well, that's really all that matters. ...[And] all those [ranked] guys, they're on there for a reason. They're damn good players."

At 24, even though he's been in the minors for several years, repeating both High-A and Class AA, Rizzo still has major-league dreams.

The way he sees it, he's wiser for his experience. No longer does he set goals in terms of numbers.

Instead, it's about striving for quality in each at-bat.

"All I wanted to worry about [this year] was swinging at the right pitches and doing damage," Rizzo said. "Because if that's what I'm focused on, all that other stuff is going to come around."

