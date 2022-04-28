Walmart Plus adds gas discount

Walmart Plus members can now save 10 cents per gallon on gasoline at 12,000 Exxon and Mobil fuel stations nationwide with the program's latest perk.

Walmart Inc.'s membership program already includes a discount between 5 cents and 10 cents per gallon at about 2,000 Walmart and Murphy's fuel pumps and special member pricing at more than 500 Sam's Clubs.

"Ninety-one percent of our customers are aware of the increased prices at the pump and nearly half of those told us they are changing behaviors because of them," said Chris Cracchiolo, senior vice president and general manager of Walmart Plus. "More access to a bigger discount will make a difference for our customers."

Walmart Plus, which the Bentonville-based retailer introduced in September 2020, offers other member benefits as well, the company said.

These include a six-month free subscription to Spotify Premium; free grocery deliveries from Walmart stores; free shipping on Walmart.com with no order minimum; and Scan & Go contactless checkout.

A Walmart Plus membership costs $98 a year or $12.95 per month, with a 15-day free trial.

The average price of a gallon of gasoline on Wednesday was $4.13, according to travel club AAA. The average price in Arkansas was $3.74, down from $3.82 a month ago, and up from $2.68 a year ago, AAA said. Gas was $3.73 a gallon in the Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers area and $3.72 in central Arkansas.