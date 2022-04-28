Wendy Wood, candidate for Court of Appeals Associate Judge District 6, Position 2 in Arkansas

Age: 52

City: Little Rock

Occupation: Attorney at the Arkansas Court of Appeals for Judge Larry Vaught

Education: William H. Bowen School of Law, University of Arkansas at Little Rock J.D., 1996; Vanderbilt University, B.A., Economics, 1991

Public service experience: Lawyer, Arkansas Court of Appeals,2006–present; Arkansas Supreme Court Continuing Legal Education Board, 2004-2010; Arkansas Alzheimer’s Association Board of Directors, 2019–present

Website: www.votewood.com

Why should people vote for you?

I am unquestionably the most experienced candidate for this unique judicial position. A Court of Appeals judge is not a typical judgeship; it requires specialized knowledge of and experience in appellate law. Twenty-five years ago, I began working as a trial lawyer at the Barber Law Firm. There, I represented people in civil cases before judges and juries. I also appeared before the Appeals Courts. But for the past fifteen years, I devoted myself to public service as an attorney at the Arkansas Court of Appeals, working each day directly with retiring Judge Larry Vaught. Today, I am now running for his seat, and I bring to the table expertise in having handled over 1,500 appeals and written over 500 draft opinions for him. I am uniquely qualified to bring about swift justice and will be ready to serve you on day one.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

Trust is the most pressing and important issue facing our judiciary. Consequently, we must elect not only experienced attorneys but those who have a proven record of devoting themselves to maintaining the highest integrity and ethical standards in their own lives. You deserve a person who lives her life in such an honest way that nobody questions her impartiality. For my part, I have committed my entire life to fair play and just causes. In my early years, I learned virtues on the basketball court: faith, loyalty, fortitude, and integrity. I put myself through college on a basketball scholarship and later earned my living playing professional sports. The lessons I learned on the basketball court have served me well in the court of law. I will bring those same values and hard work to the Arkansas Court of Appeals.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

Because I am uniquely qualified to hit the ground running on day one, the first thing I am going to do is: get to work protecting those vulnerable people who rely on our justice system to give them prompt answers. I promise to give easy-to-follow decisions on important topics such as domestic law, where children and families await life-changing decisions. Criminal appeals deserve the same decisive treatment so that victims of violent crime will understand that our justice system continues to be the best in the world. There is truth to the saying—justice delayed is justice denied.

