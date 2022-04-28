Wynne High School teacher arrested on sexual assault charge, police say

A Wynne High School art teacher was arrested Wednesday on a sexual assault charge, police said.

On Tuesday, authorities began an investigation into an inappropriate relationship between a teacher and a student at the school, according to a news release from the Wynne Police Department. The teacher, 23-year-old Maegan Morian of Wynne, was determined to have had sexual contact with one of her students, police said.

In an emailed statement, district Superintendent Kenneth Moore said administrators were informed of the allegations on Monday, and promptly conducted a "limited investigation" and contacted law enforcement.

"Based on the District’s investigation, Ms. Morian’s contract has been recommended for termination to the Wynne School Board," he said in the statement. "Under the Arkansas Teacher Fair Dismissal Act, Ms. Morian has a right to request a hearing before the board. This procedure is required by law for any further action to be taken.”

He confirmed Morian would not be back on campus.

Morian was arrested on a charge of second-degree sexual assault and booked into the Cross County jail, where she remained Thursday, according to an online inmate roster.

Her first appearance in the Cross County District Court was scheduled for Thursday, police said.

Moore said that counseling services are being made available to students if needed.