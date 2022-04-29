1Q GDP falls, but recession seen unlikely

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. economy shrank in the first three months of the year, and faces threats from high inflation and rising interest rates, yet economists foresee a return to growth for the rest of 2022 based on the strength of the job market and consumer spending.

The first quarterly decline in gross domestic product since the pandemic hit in 2020 -- a 1.4% drop on an annualized basis -- is not likely a prelude to recession, economists say.

President Joe Biden told reporters at the White House on Thursday that the consumer spending and business investment portions of the GDP report were solid, evidence that growth should resume in the months to come.

"What you're seeing is enormous growth in the country that was affected by everything from covid and the covid blockages that occurred along the way," Biden said.

While the president maintained that there would not be a recession this year, he conceded that it was a concern.

"You're always worried about a recession," he said.

Thursday's report was more an illustration of how GDP calculations tend to be volatile from quarter to quarter, not necessarily indicating weakness in the economy or a sign of recession.

"With strong growth of consumer spending, business investment and employment in the first quarter, the U.S. economy was not in a recession at the beginning of the year," said Bill Adams, chief economist at Comerica Bank. "Growth should resume in the second quarter as the trade deficit and inventories become smaller headwinds."

Two trends were key drivers of the U.S. economy's decline last quarter, according to the report from the Commerce Department:

• Imports soared nearly 20% as Americans spent heavily on foreign-made goods, while exports fell almost 6% as growth slowed overseas -- a widening of the trade deficit that subtracted 3.2 percentage points from GDP.

• Businesses had built inventories aggressively ahead of last year's Christmas shopping season, when they feared pandemic-related supply shortages, so they restocked more slowly at the start of 2022, denting GDP by 0.8 percentage point.

As a result, the nation's total output of goods and services fell far below the 6.9% annual growth rate in the fourth quarter of 2021.

However, rising wages supported robust spending by households, and higher profits drove investment by companies. These factors suggest strong fundamentals for the U.S. economy, even in the face of challenges from the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the Federal Reserve's plans to raise interest rates to fight inflation.

"The report isn't as worrisome as it looks," said Lydia Boussour, lead U.S. economist at Oxford Economics. "The details point to an economy with solid underlying strength that demonstrated resilience in the face of Omicron, lingering supply constraints and high inflation."

The U.S. economy is in an unusual and challenging position.

The job market -- the most important pillar of the economy -- remains robust, with the unemployment rate near a 50-year low of 3.6%, and wages rising steadily. And in the January-March quarter, businesses and consumers increased their spending at a 3.7% annual rate after adjusting for inflation.

Economists consider these trends a better gauge of the economy's core strength than the latest GDP figure.

'AT A TURNING POINT'

Still, serious threats have emerged. Supply-chain disruptions in China and elsewhere are still a pandemic-era reality, and the war in Ukraine is contributing to higher inflation, which erodes consumers' spending power. Last month, prices jumped 8.5% from a year earlier, the fastest such rise in four decades.

"We are at a turning point in the economy," said Gregory Daco, chief economist at tax advisory firm EY-Parthenon. "The pace of growth is moderating."

The first quarter's weak showing contrasts with last year's robust rebound from the pandemic, which was fueled in part by vast government aid and ultra-low interest rates. With stimulus checks and other government supports having ended, consumer spending has slowed from its blistering pace in the first half of last year.

Last quarter's negative GDP number also undercuts a key political message of Biden. The president has pointed to rapid growth as a counterpoint to soaring inflation. Compounding Biden's difficulties, Russia's invasion of Ukraine and rising covid cases overseas are weighing on the economy and heightening inflation pressures. Many companies are also still struggling to obtain the parts and supplies they need from tangled supply chains.

The Plano, Texas-based burger chain MOOYAH faces higher costs for meat, buns and packaging supplies, and has raised wages to attract and keep workers.

"Just about every aspect of doing business has gotten significantly more expensive," said Doug Willmarth, the company's president.

Yet despite supply-chain snags tied to the pandemic, MOOYAH still plans to open 20 more restaurants this year. "We are big believers in American consumers and the American economy," he said.

Although imports surged in the first quarter, covid lockdowns in China are likely to perpetuate supply shortages this year. Ford and General Motors said this week that they still can't get all the computer chips they need, costing them sales and forcing temporary plant closures.

The global economy is expected to grow more slowly this year, according to the International Monetary Fund. It foresees the Ukraine war and covid slowing global growth to 3.6% this year, down from 6.1% last year.

SPENDING PRIORITIES

Thursday's GDP report showed that consumers are adjusting their spending patterns as the pandemic fades and as higher costs for food and gas eat into household budgets. Adjusting for inflation, spending on clothes, gasoline and groceries fell in the first quarter. But Americans spent more on services, including travel and dining out.

The Fed had hoped that such a shift would bring down inflation, as goods prices have shot up more than services in the past year. But now prices for airline tickets, hotels and restaurant meals are also rising.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell has signaled plans for a rapid series of rate increases to combat higher prices. The Fed is set to raise its key short-term rate by a half-percentage point next week, the first increase that large since 2000. At least two more half-point increases -- twice the more typical quarter-point increase -- are expected at subsequent Fed meetings. They would amount to one of the fastest series of Fed rate changes in decades.

Powell is betting that with job openings at near-record levels, consumer spending healthy and unemployment unusually low, the Fed can slow the economy enough to tame inflation without causing a recession. Whether the Fed can pull that off is one of the major tests for the U.S. economy in 2022.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday that the global pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine highlight the possibility of big economic shocks in the future, adding that downturns are "likely to continue to challenge the economy."

Her address at the Brookings Institution looked at lessons learned from economic downturns of the past and said countries need to build in "recession remedies" to protect people in the U.S. and globally going forward.

With "large negative shocks" inevitable, she said, policymakers have learned from the recession that it's imperative to exit economic downturns "as quickly as possible."

"Countries will fare better if their economies are more resilient and less fragile," she said. "Improved understanding of breaks in supply chains, increases in commodity prices, bursting of asset bubbles, and labor and productivity shocks can help policymakers implement reforms that bolster our economic resilience."

Information for this article was contributed by Christopher Rugaber, Fatima Hussein and Josh Boak of The Associated Press and by Olivia Rockeman of Bloomberg News (TNS).