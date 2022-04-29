$34M residential development to go up in Maumelle geared toward seniors, retirees and empty nesters

Promoters are scheduled to break ground today on the $34 million Village of Maumelle, a 13-acre gated residential development that will be geared toward seniors, retirees and empty nesters.

The project near the corner of Commerce and Commercial Park drives in Maumelle will include 76 multistory town homes with elevator availability and 39 detached single-family homes.

There will be a clubhouse, two dog parks and two pickle ball courts, according to promotional materials and a news release from the Maumelle Chamber of Commerce made available ahead of today's 11 a.m. event.

Property owners will have a choice of five designs ranging from 1,800 to 2,300 square feet of living space.

Thirty-eight of the town homes will be two stories and 38 will be three stories. Thirty one detached homes will have three bedrooms and eight will have two bedrooms.

A property owners association for the development will seek a home health care provider to serve the community .

The development will have direct access to Maumelle Boulevard and will be within walking distance of the Country Club of Arkansas golf course.

Longtime property developer Gene Pfeifer is behind the project, described as a continuum of care development catering to various stages of senior living. The homes will be built by Ron Harris of Summerwood Inc.

Harris said it will take nine months to build the roads and amenities before the first foundation can be laid.

For more information, call (501)758-1212 or visit www.villageofmaumelle.com.