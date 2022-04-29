Anglin, Crosby seek Republican nomination for District 9 seat on Benton County Quorum Court

Susan Anglin

Age: 66

Residency: District 9 for 37 years

Occupation: Beef farming

Education: Bachelor’s degree in nursing, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences

Political Experience: Benton County Quorum Court, 2013 to present

Shea Crosby

Age: 59

Residency: District 9 for five years

Occupation: Attorney

Education: Juris Doctor from University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; bachelor’s degree from University of Louisiana-Monroe in computer information

Political Experience: None

BENTONVILLE -- Justice of the Peace Susan Anglin and Shea Crosby, both of Bentonville, want to be the Republican nominee for the District 9 seat on the Benton County Quorum Court.

The Quorum Court is the legislative body of county government and is composed of 15 members called justices of the peace.

Benton County has 15 justice of the peace districts. Republicans hold all 15 seats.

District 9's northernmost border reaches into south-central Centerton and ends at Arkansas 102. It also covers part of southwest Bentonville.

Benton County justices of the peace receive $267 per meeting of the Quorum Court, Committee of the Whole, Finance Committee and American Rescue Plan Committee.

The winner of the May 24 primary will face Democrat Jocelyn Lampkin of Bentonville in the November general election.

Early voting starts May 9.

The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette asked each candidate the same three questions via email. They were told their answers would be limited to 300 words apiece and may be edited for clarity.

QUESTION: Does the Benton County Jail need to be expanded? Why or why not? If so, how should it be paid for?

ANGLIN: Based on the population growth of Benton County, the years that the jail has lacked enough space for the number of citizens incarcerated, and the recommendation of the committee that includes Sheriff Holloway, the circuit and district judges, Prosecuting Attorney Nathan Smith, County Judge Moehring and community citizens, I support jail expansion. The Quorum Court will decide if this is to be put on the November ballot and the funding mechanism that will be brought to the voters. As a member of the court, I will be open to all discussion on the different ways we can pay for this. No one wants to pay any more taxes, but the county does not have the ability to pay for this project without additional revenue. I would support a combination of reserve funds and a plan for either sales tax or other revenue stream bonding with a sunset date. Doing nothing is not an option, so presenting a detailed plan to our citizens and asking for their support is our job as we seek to provide the services required by state law.

CROSBY: I believe the jail does need expansion; however, prior to expanding to make room for more inmates I know there is a current critical need to increase law enforcement in our area, especially in the jail. I believe jail expansion needs to happen, and I believe there are currently monies in the capital budget that could be considered for use in any jail expansion project (rolling over ARP, CARES, coronavirus monies to general and capital funds). We could also look at what was done for the circuit courthouse expansion -- monies came from budget surplus as well as from short-term bond borrowing (removing need for any tax increase).

QUESTION: Has the Quorum Court done a good job spending or earmarking American Rescue Plan funding? Where would you like to see the money spent?

ANGLIN: I believe we have been cautious and methodical in our approach to how we should spend American Rescue Plan money. I support using the dollars to take care of county government needs first because these will be dollars that would be requested in the future from a variety of departments such as facilities improvements and equipment. Benton County is blessed with organizations that are doing such good work in our communities. Unfortunately, we do not have enough ARP funds to give to all these groups. I will support granting funds to groups most impacted by the pandemic and those that support improvement in economic conditions of our citizens.

CROSBY: There have been many presentations and asks for portions of the funds. To date, I believe the Quorum Court has allocated funds to the county morgue for a trailer and generator as well as to the jail to upgrade its aging air unit. Of the presentations, I had three I was drawn to: Samaritan House in its ask for $750,000 because they have been feeding our community for many years, are seeking to expand as their need has increased and are providing counseling and mental health services to community members that need their services. Unincorporated fire department, Beaver Lake, $1.5 million seems an important one to fund a much needed upgrade to equipment they are using (some as old as 1997 when current standard is from 2018). Gravette Public Library, $2,400 ask for new hotspots, was worthy of the modest spend because it would provide a needed connectivity source for families and individuals to work or attend school, whether virtual school, homeschool, etc.

QUESTION: What makes you the best candidate for District 9?

ANGLIN: I believe the experience I have gained in serving for these past almost 10 years will be of great value as we face the continued discussion of the jail, providing services that are mandated by state law and spending county dollars wisely for current and future needs. I bring my experience as a mother/grandmother, a nurse, a farmer, a landowner, a native of Benton County and a concerned citizen into the job of service. I desire to serve the citizens of District 9 and Benton County and support providing the services for county government that are part of what makes our county the great place I have always experienced.

CROSBY: I am a good candidate for any voter in District 9 who wants conservative Republican leadership guided by Christian principles.

Susan Anglin Republican incumbent candidate Benton County Justice of the Peace District 9



Shea Crosby Republican candidate District 9 Benton County Justice of the Peace

