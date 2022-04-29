Arkansas Hawks' Burgess dominating opponents

Class of 2025 prospect Terrion Burgess continued to show last weekend why Arkansas and other schools have offered him with a dominant performance while playing for the 15-under Arkansas Hawks.

He averaged 26.2 points and 8.2 rebounds in four games at an Adidas event in Spartanburg, S.C.

“He dominated and probably we’re going to move him at some point with the 16 year olds,” Hawks founder Bill Ingram said. “He’s got the whole package. He can play multiply positions, he can legitimately play anywhere from 2-5. He plays the game the way it’s supposed to be played.

"That’s what makes him so good. If he’s doubled, he’s going to pass to the open man.”

Burgess, 6-9, 175 pounds, of Marion, has offers from the Razorbacks, Texas Tech, Texas A&M and Auburn, UCA, Alabama State and Arkansas-Pine Bluff.

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman offered him on Nov. 24 and is the lone in-state freshman with an offer from the Razorbacks.

He was selected to the Pangos All-South Frosh-Soph Camp in Duncanville, Texas, on Oct. 2-3, where he played in the Top 30 Cream of the Crop game.

His size and skillset should help him soon become recognized as one of the top players in the nation in his class. Burgess’ efficiency on the offensive end has been impressive.

“Most of those games he had 25 in, he was only taking 12-13 shots,” Ingram said.

Burgess was limited in his play on the high school level because of injury. Ingram estimates he is at 90% now. Ingram sees Burgess filling out nicely.

“He’s not going to have a problem putting on weight,” Ingram said. “You look at some kids and you wonder if that kid is going to be skinny all his life. He’s not going to be that guy.

"His shoulders are pretty broad and he has long arms and long legs, so putting on weight won’t be an issue.”