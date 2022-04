Little Rock, 1958: The card captured the Hotel Tucker at Ninth and Gaines streets in the thriving Black business and entertainment district that was largely lost to urban renewal (and Interstate 630) 15 years later. "Little Rock's finest hotel. Buses stop at the door. Convenient to theaters, clubs," reads the back of the card, identifying Mrs. S.L. Frazier as the hotel manager.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203