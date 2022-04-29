Arkansas reports 139 new covid cases, week-high total hospitalizations

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Friday by 139, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. It was the smallest weekday increase this week, and smaller than the increase reported a week earlier.

However, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 rose by five, to 51. It was the first day since April 21 in which more than 50 people were reported hospitalized with the disease, and it came a day after the count fell to its lowest level so far this year.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the state Health Department, rose by four, to 11385.

The increase in cases on Friday was smaller by 51 than the one on Thursday and by 26 than the one the previous Friday.

That lowered the average daily increase in the state's covid case count over a rolling seven-day period to 125, after Thursday's 30-day high of 128. However, with more cases reported overall this week than last week, the rolling seven-day average was still up from 107 a day reported the previous Friday.

With new cases outpacing recoveries and deaths, the number of cases in the state that were considered active rose by 36, to 1,498. It was the fourth consecutive daily increase and the largest number of active cases since March 22.

After rising by one a day earlier, the number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators remained Friday at 12.

The number of covid patients who were in intensive care also didn't change, remaining at 16 after falling by one a day earlier.

Since the pandemic reached Arkansas in March 2020, the state Health Department has reported 835,737 cases of the coronavirus. Of those, 822,618 are considered recovered.

More details in Saturday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.



