Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Elections Sports Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas iPad
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Botanical Garden’s Annual Sale Offers More Than Plants

by Monica Hooper | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Mac Campbell of Fayetteville carries a tray of plants Saturday, April 24, 2021, while shopping with is son, Joe, 3, at the annual Spring Plant Sale at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. About a dozen vendors offered plants for sale to the public which drew a large crowd despite the rain. Visit nwaonline.com/210425Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)

FAQ

Spring Plant Sale

WHAT -- The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks will host its annual spring plant sale, which includes a wide variety of plants for sale, as well as garden art, pottery, local raw honey, tea blends, hand-poured candles and wax melts (free of parabens and phthalates) and herbal body products.

WHEN -- 5-8 p.m. today for Garden members; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for everyone

WHERE -- Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road in Fayetteville.

INFO -- Free admission, but bring cash or checks for vendors

FYI -- More information and a list of vendors is available at www.bgozarks.org.

  photo  Shoppers sort through plants for sale Saturday, April 24, 2021, on the Great Lawn at the annual Spring Plant Sale at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville. About a dozen vendors offered plants for sale to the public which drew a large crowd despite the rain. Visit nwaonline.com/210425Daily/ for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)
  

Print Headline: Botanical Garden’s Annual Sale Offers More Than Plants

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT