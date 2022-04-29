Botanical Garden’s Annual Sale Offers More Than Plants

FAQ

Spring Plant Sale

WHAT -- The Botanical Garden of the Ozarks will host its annual spring plant sale, which includes a wide variety of plants for sale, as well as garden art, pottery, local raw honey, tea blends, hand-poured candles and wax melts (free of parabens and phthalates) and herbal body products.

WHEN -- 5-8 p.m. today for Garden members; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday for everyone

WHERE -- Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road in Fayetteville.

INFO -- Free admission, but bring cash or checks for vendors

FYI -- More information and a list of vendors is available at www.bgozarks.org.