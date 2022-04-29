Brandon Achor, Republican candidate for state Representative District 71 in Arkansas

Age: 33

City: Maumelle

Occupation: Pharmacist and owner of Achor Family Pharmacy

Education: Pre-Pharmacy Studies, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville 2011; Doctor of Pharmacy, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences 2015

Public service experience: n/a

Website: achorforarkansas.com

Why should people vote for you?

Being a life-long conservative resident of this District for over 30 years, a local small-business owner and health care provider, I have a unique and deep appreciation for the needs of my neighbors in District 71. At a time when the public served often feels disconnected from the public servant, me and my family work tirelessly to guarantee accessibility and accountability in our community.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

The city of Maumelle and surrounding areas value preserving and growing their traditional family foundation. This includes protecting the right to life, empowering parents in their child's education and building a safer community through supporting our police officers.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

I will prioritize smaller government control through protecting the parent's right to school choice and reforming Arkansas's income tax burden to incentivize growth and investment here in the Natural State. In addition, I will work to protect resources for the safety and support of Arkansas law enforcement.

