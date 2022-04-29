Bryan B. King, Republican candidate for state Senate District 28 in Arkansas

Age: 53

City: Green Forest

Occupation: Cattle/poultry farmer

Education: University of Arkansas

Public service experience: Arkansas House of Representatives, Arkansas Senate

Website: www.electbryanking.com

Why should people vote for you?

I am an independent, conservative Republican . I call out all sides when it comes to corruption and hypocrisy. In these uncertain times we need elected representatives that don’t play politics and are straight with the people on issues . As a farmer, small business owner, and my experience in government, I know the role of all three. People should be able to trust their elected representatives even when they disagree with them. We need to stop the political propaganda and stop those who use the taxpayers to fund them.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

Stop corruption and expose political self-dealing. Perfect example is the failure of the Medicaid disclosure bills while there are breaking newspaper stories story on legislators hidden financial ties… Responsible budgeting and stopping all-time record spending. Properly manage Medicaid dollars to make sure they serve the needs of Arkansas and not big money special interest. End secret money; this is killing our democracy... Election integrity - Arkansas has a horrible history of voter fraud (see Hudson Hallum). Way too many past elections in Arkansas were plagued by voter fraud [EDITOR’S NOTE: Republican Secretary of State John Thurston has said Arkansas had a “clean and accurate” 2020 election. Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank, ranks Arkansas’ election process 4th best in the U.S.]. Arkansas needs to be an example to the nation on how to run elections. Accountability and Transparency; FOIA must be protected so that the citizens know what is going on in their Government. Stop taxpayer abuse by legislators, failure to pay taxes while cashing per diem checks and taking trips. Eliminate the income tax with smart and responsible budgeting.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

First thing I would do is file a rule that if you owe back taxes you cannot accept per diem or taxpayer funded trips until those obligations are met. And require honest disclosure of business agreements of legislators.

