Carroll County sheriff candidate arrested after threatening to ‘shoot all the police’

A candidate for Carroll County sheriff has been arrested after saying he was going to "shoot all the police" and "take everyone out and be sheriff," according to an affidavit of probable cause released Thursday.

Robert Allan Kennedy, 38, of Holiday Island, was arrested Monday on several preliminary charges, including terroristic threatening, battery, assault on a family member and residential burglary.

Formal charges hadn't been filed as of late Thursday afternoon.

According to the affidavit written by three employees of the sheriff's office, Kennedy went to his mother's house near Eureka Springs on Monday demanding that she give him her AR-15 rifle, saying police were after him and he was "going to mow those mother******* down."

His mother, Patricia Wilson, refused, which made Robert Kennedy angrier, according to the affidavit.

"Patricia stated she felt Robert was delusional and stated he had been up for days," according to the document.

His brother, Deputy Austin Kennedy, arrived and tried to calm everyone down, according to the affidavit. Robert gave his brother a handgun he had in a holster strapped to his thigh. Austin Kennedy handed it to Wilson, who put it on a kitchen counter.

While they were talking, Robert Kennedy "jumped up" with fists clenched and moved toward his brother, "which resulted in Robert getting pepper sprayed and tased," according to the affidavit.

Wilson's boyfriend helped hold Robert Kennedy down while his brother put him in handcuffs, according to the affidavit. Austin Kennedy called the sheriff's office to request more deputies and medical responders.

Robert Kennedy's sister told police that he said he needed the gun for protection and he was going to "shoot all the police," according to the affidavit. The sister, Dana Novak, also told police that Robert Kennedy was talking about "taking out the whole sheriff's office" and "he was going to take everyone out and be sheriff."

In his section of the affidavit, Deputy Austin Kennedy wrote that he was notified on Monday that Robert Kennedy had made threats of violence toward Sheriff Jim Ross and his wife, and that additional deputies had been called in to protect them.

Wilson called Austin Kennedy on Monday morning when Robert Kennedy arrived at her house. She left the phone line open so the deputy could hear what was happening as he drove to his mother's house, which is about a mile away.

Robert Kennedy told Wilson that the Arkansas State Police were on their way to arrest Ross and bring him the sheriff's badge, Austin Kennedy wrote in the affidavit.

"Robert was sweating profusely; his face and skin were red and I could feel body heat radiating off of him," Austin Kennedy wrote in the affidavit. "Robert at one point made a statement that the cops have already 'shot' at him and he 'needed the rifle for protection now!'"

Austin Kennedy, who recently had shoulder surgery, wrote that when his brother came toward him, he was only about 10 feet from the handgun on the kitchen counter. Austin Kennedy wrote that he held up his good arm, and his brother hit it out of the way and kept advancing. That's when Austin Kennedy deployed pepper spray and then the Taser.

"It should be noted, I am deathly afraid of what Robert will do in his current mental state, not only to my family or himself, but the general public as well," wrote Austin Kennedy. "I strongly feel that Robert needs a mental evaluation and treatment. He has never exhibited violent/mental behavior on this level and to this degree in his whole life."

Prosecuting Attorney Tony Rogers said he was recusing because of threatening comments Kennedy made regarding his office.

Major Jerry Williams, chief deputy at the sheriff's office, said Kennedy remained in the jail Thursday on $100,000 bond. Williams said Kennedy worked as a detention officer in the jail for about three months a few years ago.

In January of 2019, the State Police sent a letter to the Carroll County sheriff's office saying Robert Kennedy had applied to be commissioned as an armed security guard. The letter asked if there were any objections.

Sheriff Ross replied, writing that he had "serious concerns and reservations."

Robert Kennedy was terminated from his job because of insubordination and failure to follow the chain of command, wrote Ross. Kennedy had been counselled for abandoning his shift and fellow officers after a verbal altercation with his commanding officer.

"It was becoming apparent to our agency, Mr. Kennedy's explosive outbursts suggested aggressive tendencies that could not be overcome through our attempts to counsel him," wrote Ross. "It is my belief that Mr. Kennedy lacks the mental calmness or mental fortitude to be considered for any commissioned armed security employment. Therefore, please accept this letter as my formal objection to having Mr. Kennedy commissioned."

Kennedy is one of five Republicans who have filed to run for sheriff. There are no Democrats in the race.

Connie T. Doss, the Carroll County clerk, said Kennedy's name will remain on the May 24 Republican primary ballot and his votes will be counted. In response to a reporter's question, Doss said she hadn't heard from Kennedy regarding his candidacy, but candidates' names will appear on the ballot if they don't withdraw from a race before the end of the filing period, which has already passed.

Other candidates in the sheriff's race are Brad Handley, Bobby Engles, Matthew Dunham and Daniel Klatt.