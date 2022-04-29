Changes made for Musselman’s staff

University of Arkansas men's basketball Coach Eric Musselman announced the hiring of Matt Lopez as special assistant to the head coach Thursday.

Lopez replaces Hays Myers, who served in the position for his first two seasons at Arkansas and as the director of scouting and analytics last season. Om Thursday, Myers was named an assistant coach at Sacramento State, which is coached by former Razorbacks assistant David Patrick.

Lopez was the director of operations for South Dakota the past two seasons. He wore many hats for the program, including compliance, recruiting, team travel, academic monitoring, scheduling, practice planning and game preparation.

He also was in charge of film exchange, breaking down game and practice film, and creating player development edits and highlight packages for players and recruits.

A native of Phoenix, Lopez was previously on the staff at Grand Canyon University, where he spent two years as video coordinator and two years as a student manager under Coach Dan Majerle.

He was a part of a program that made it to the Western Athletic Conference championship game in its first three years of eligibility and posted a 77-52 record.

Lopez earned a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in sports management from Grand Canyon and a master's degree in leadership.

He was the video coordinator at Glendale Community College prior to working at Grand Canyon.

Patrick, who was on Musselman's staff during the 2020-21 season, was an assistant at Oklahoma last season before being named the Hornets' head coach.

Myers served as special assistant to Musselman in his first two seasons with the Razorbacks. He was also a graduate assistant for one year and director of player development for two seasons under Musselman at Nevada.

He first worked with Patrick while he was a student manager at LSU, where Patrick and Musselman were assistant coaches.

This will be Myers' first full-time assistant position.