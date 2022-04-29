CHG has eyes on a state title

Camden Harmony Grove hasn't been starving for baseball victories this season, but that doesn't mean the Hornets aren't longing for other things.

After being shut out in the opening round of last year's Class 3A state tournament by eventual state runner-up Walnut Ridge, Harmony Grove is licking its chops at the possibility of redeeming itself.

"They're hungry," Harmony Grove Coach Blake Williams said. "This is the best group I've ever had. They work hard in practice every day. It's one of those groups that I would like to say is playing well just because of the way we practice. But honestly, this is something these kids have been working on their whole life.

"You kind of notice during this time of the year whether kids are burned out or not, but we've had some of our best practices over the past two weeks. They're ready to go on this upcoming stretch with regionals and state."

The Hornets have played like a ready-made group from opening day.

Harmony Grove (23-2-1, 11-0 3A-8) won its first seven games by a combined 45 runs and responded to its first loss on March 17 at Class 4A Nashville by going on an 11-game unbeaten stretch. The Hornets have already wrapped up the conference title, which serves as a feather in the cap for a team with aspirations of advancing much deeper in the playoffs than it did last season.

According to Williams, nothing his team has done has been that surprising, not even the advanced production he's gotten from some of his players.

Shortstop Brad Launius, who's signed to play at Southern Arkansas Tech, has a team-high six home runs. The senior is also tied with sophomore Caleb Johnson for the team-lead in hits (31). Senior Grant Bearden and juniors Braden Brown and Gabe Johnson have provided plenty of pop as well, with Brown and Gabe Johnson also getting things done on the mound.

The one thing that has been a bit of an eye-opener for Williams is the Hornets' ability to battle in tight games.

"We've found ways to fight back at the end of games when we've been down," he said. "We've done it three times this year in the last inning. They never get rattled, they go into that last inning not complaining about anything.

"We always talk about them not riding a roller coaster, and they don't. They're even-keeled the whole game long. If we're down in the seventh, they go to work just like they know they're going to win the game."

The latest example of that came 17 days ago in a 2-1 victory over Drew Central when Launius, who's also been the team's ace for the past three seasons, drove in the game-winning RBI in the Hornets' final at-bat. Harmony Grove followed that win up by outscoring Lake Village (in a doubleheader), Fordyce and Dumas by a combined 62-0 in its next four outings.

"The way these guys have come out the past few weeks have showed me and my assistant coach Mark Hill that they're prepared for what's ahead," Williams said. "They've matured enough to the point where we feel like they can handle anything. That maturity is the biggest point because they know what to expect in the postseason, and they expect to do good."

ASHDOWN BASEBALL

Biting back

The way the 2021 season ended didn't sit well with Ashdown, and the Panthers are looking to make amends.

"To lose on a passed ball in the semifinals to Harding Academy was tough," Ashdown Coach Charles Cross said, referencing his team's 6-5 to the Wildcats in last year's Class 3A state semifinals. "We were at home, too. Those same kids sat around in the dugout for two hours after that game, and I had to run them out and tell them to go home. That loss hurt.

"But when you get those guys to come back the following year. ... just their passion, grit, work ethic and love for the game. They don't want to have that feeling again."

Ashdown (21-4, 11-2 3A-7) has experienced good vibes most of the season and will go into next week's 3A Region 4 tournament as the top seed from its conference, thanks to a 6-0 win over Bismarck on Wednesday. Senior Alex Keilbach struck out 11 in six innings for the Panthers, who've used a collective approach to rack up victory after victory.

Keilbach, Jaxon Jester, Landon Rowe and Spencer Patterson have provided plenty of senior leadership, Cross said. His younger crop has also had noteworthy moments.

"I knew that the young guys were good, but I didn't know they were going to be seasoned so early," he said. "We start two freshmen and three sophomores, and I didn't know they'd be just as valuable as the seniors this soon."

That value was evident against Bismarck, a team that handed Ashdown one of its losses earlier this month. Freshman Walt Jones and sophomores Wyatt Jones and Caleb Blankenship all drove in runs to help the Panthers secure the 3A-7 title.

But a league crown isn't the only thing Ashdown wants.

"Those seniors started last year and had their hearts broken at home in front of a packed crowd," Cross said. "They've come back with pure determination, like 'Let's not let that happen again.' We've got to continue to have that want to, though.

"We've got to get up every morning and grind. Practice like it's our last time and carry that over.

BENTON/BENTONVILLE SOFTBALL

Champ vs. champ

As far as late-season nonconference showdowns go, it may not get any bigger than the one that'll take place in Saline County today.

Benton (22-0), the reigning Class 5A state champions, will host Bentonville (18-1), the defending Class 6A champions, today at 5 p.m. at Lady Panther Field in Benton.

Bentonville Coach Kent Early confirmed that the teams will play a two-game series, with another clash set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, weather permitting.

It'll be the second meeting of the season between the teams. Benton took an 8-1 victory when they met on April 2. In fact, the Lady Panthers, who've won 53 games in a row dating to last season, have beaten the Lady Tigers three consecutive times.

EXTRA BASE HITS

Southside Batesville earned a piece of a conference title for the first time in 10 years after it took a doubleheader from Jonesboro Westside on Tuesday. The Lady Southerners shared the 4A-3 championship with Valley View. ... Little Rock Southwest was victorious in the first two baseball games it played this season, but the Gryphons haven't won since then. Southwest has dropped 15 of its past 16 games -- the lone exception being a 0-0 tie with Helena-West Helena. Also, the Lady Gryphons are 0-13 on the softball diamond. ... Beebe's Kiera Pickens went over the 100-strikeout mark for the season during the Lady Badgers' two-game sweep over Maumelle on Wednesday. Beebe has won 12 games in a row and will be the No. 2 seed from the 5A-Central in the upcoming state tournament.