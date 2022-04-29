Chris P. Corbitt, Republican candidate for state Representative District 55 in Arkansas

Age: 51

City: Conway

Occupation: Patent attorney and professional engineer

Education: Masters in civil engineering, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville; Juris doctor, UALR Bowen School of Law

Public service experience: School board, eSTEM Charter School

Website: www.corbittforarkansas.com

Why should people vote for you?

I will vote based on 3-C’s: What Constituents want, what Colleagues think and what my Conscious believes. My priorities will be: Eliminating the state income tax and smaller government by limiting the power of the government. I think government should be completely transparent and accountable to the public. I believe in crime control not defunding the police. I believe in keeping violent criminals in jail. I am a veteran and I think veterans should get all the federal benefits they are entitled too. I believe in no government mask or vaccine mandates and I am fighting that in court. I'm pro 2nd Amendment and am fighting against government over-reach in the courts. All schools should have their materials online so the parents can know what is being taught to their children to eliminate critical race theory taught in K-12 schools. I am pro-life that believes life begins at conception.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

The Economy, gas prices and inflation with regards to taxes are too high, cost of gas, government overreach. Moms and Dads are upset about Critical Race Theory and transgenderism and being taught in schools at young ages. Parents should have control over what is taught in schools not the government. How will I address it? I will lower taxes, I want to revamp the DMV, get rid of the used car taxes, make tags a one and done inconvenience. I will fight to keep control of public education in the Parent’s hands. School choice is for parents not the government. I will fight for a voucher system and allows parents to move theirs kids out of failing schools. I will eliminate the state income tax. I will eliminate the used car tax. I will eliminate business licenses based on the size of your company. Eliminate the business inventory tax. See above more above about why people should vote for me.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

Cut the used car tax and expose the fake republicans that don’t vote for it. Cut the income tax and expose the Republican legislators that aren’t voting and supporting the Republican platform. Keep schools a place of education not a place of indoctrination. Eliminate business license fees.

