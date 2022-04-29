CHURCH NEWS

PRAIRIE LAKE MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH, 2611 Indiana St., will celebrate the 17th pastoral anniversary of the pastor and wife, the Rev. Alvin and Fleshia Lowe, at 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Stanley Blair, pastor of New Hope Baptist Church at Moscow.

FIRST TRINITY CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 800 S. Catalpa St., will give away food to the community in a drive through setting from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 4. Food will be handed out on a first come, first served basis until it’s all gone. All participants are encouraged to remain in their vehicles and wear masks during this event, according to a news release. The event is in partnership with the Arkansas Food Bank. Details: First Trinity, (870) 534-2873.

PRAYER GARDEN CHRISTIAN FAITH CENTER CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, 800 S. Apple St., will host an iPad giveaway at 11 a.m. May 7 for the Arkansas First Jurisdiction of the Churches of God in Christ. The jurisdiction will launch the CEBlake Ministry Initiative by giving away iPads along with 15 GB of high speed data to eligible recipients. Participants must present a valid state issued identification. The deadline to qualify is midnight Saturday. People should call 1-877-787-6361 in order to confirm their eligibility, according to a news release.

ST. JOHN AME CHURCH, 1117 W. Pullen St., will host its Women’s Day in person and online. Events include: Saturday, a Virtual Health and Wellness Seminar at 10 a.m. with Glenda Riley as the speaker; Sunday, a Virtual Church School at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Tonya Lambert Boyce as the lesson overviewer; and Sunday at 3 p.m., with Phyllis Childs as the featured speaker. Sunday during worship, the former first lady, April Williams, mother, Cynthia Williams, and daughter, Ayanna Williams will receive the Generational Service Awards for their outstanding contributions while the Rev. Cecil L. Williams Jr. was the pastor. An Exemplary Service Award will be presented to Charneise Turner, the technology specialist. The Women United for Christ choir, directed by Bessie Lancelin, will sing. The pastor is the Rev. James R. Hooper Sr. To connect online visit www.stjohnamepinebluff.org; https://www.facebook.com/St.JohnPineBluff/ or Zoom with Meeting ID: 380 457 5496, Passcode: 1117; or AUDIO by dialing 13126266799 and when prompted use the same ID and passcode numbers.

FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH AT PINE BLUFF, 6501 S. Hazel St., will host The Kinsmen Quartet in concert at 5 p.m. Sunday. The pastor, Ken Thornton, invites the public to attend. The Kinsmen consist of lead singer, Mark Little; baritone singer, Gary Newton; tenor singer Bill Hankins; and bass singer Gerald Williams. The Kinsmen received the award for the Arkansas Country Music Association’s Inspirational artist of the year in 2020. “For the past 37 years, The Kinsmen have been delivering the good news of Jesus Christ through their spiritually uplifting musical ministry,” according to a news release. “This captivating group offers hope and inspiration to all ages as they share the message of God and His love during each invigorating performance.” Details: www.fbcpinebluff.org or First Baptist Church, (870) 534-4741.

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Fridays. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesdays. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.



