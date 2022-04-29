Club’s photography challenge focuses on art in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA -- The Photography Club held its monthly meeting March 15 at the First Community Bank in Jane, Mo.

Guest speaker Bruce Tetzlaff from The Bluebird Shed shared tips for attracting birds to yards. He discussed the birds that are native to Bella Vista, as well as birds that migrate here, and what feed and shelters are right for each.

Member John Huse gave his tips for photographing birds including the best equipment to use, and bird call apps that help attract them.

The members then watched a presentation of the March challenge entries and voted for their favorites. The challenge category was "Art."

In first place was Kelly Ballard with a photo of the wall drawing "Loopy Doopy" by Sol LeWitt taken at Crystal Bridges Museum; second place, Michele Warsaw with a photo of her original artwork; and third place, Mickey Arlow with a photo of the sculpture "The Bubble" by Harriet Whitney Firshmuth taken at Crystal Bridges Museum.