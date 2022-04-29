COLUMNIST: Blame Washington, not Putin, for increase in prices

How out of control is inflation? One measure says it all: Prices are rising as fast in one month as they used to rise in a whole year when President Joe Biden took office.

The administration, seeking to salvage plummeting poll numbers, dubbed this "Putin's price hike." But there is considerable evidence that prices in March were going to be elevated, regardless of the war in Ukraine. Some 86 percent of the increase in the CPI occurred before the conflict began.

The highest consumer price increases in decades have been baked into the cake for months. That's because of previous price increases for businesses, known as wholesale inflation, which are eventually passed along to consumers.

If prices were to increase for a single business owner, it would be relatively difficult for him to pass those cost increases on to his consumers, and he may face operating at a continuing loss. But because inflation causes the costs for every business to increase, prices can be raised without losing customers to competitors, as no competitor is able to keep costs down without sacrificing the quality or quantity of their offerings.

When consumers face higher costs across the board, their only options are to pay more (often for less) or cut back consumption overall.

Those who were aware of the rise in wholesale inflation before March were already anticipating high inflation for consumers. The idea that these price increases suddenly arrived like a Russian artillery shell does not stand up to the data.

What's driving up producer prices? While profligate spending of borrowed money by Washington has certainly juiced inflation, the Biden administration's energy policies have proven particularly harmful. For over a year, the president has done everything in his power to hamstring American oil, coal and natural gas production. That dovetails perfectly with his campaign promise to force people into adopting unreliable energy sources that fit his climate agenda, the benefits of which are unproven.

From canceling pipelines, new drilling permits, and leases to pressuring financial institutions into abandoning financing American fossil fuels, Biden has created a surefire recipe for less American energy and higher energy prices, particularly for diesel fuel. In most parts of the country, it now costs over $1,200 to fill up a semi-truck--twice as much as when Biden was inaugurated. The driver passes that cost on to whomever he delivers what he's transporting.

It is no coincidence that producer and then consumer prices, especially for energy, began escalating after Biden became president and long before the war in Ukraine.

It is Washington, not Moscow, that planted this tree, and now it is bearing its rotten fruit.

E.J. Antoni is a research fellow for Regional Economics at the Heritage Foundation's Center for Data Analysis and a Senior Fellow at Committee to Unleash Prosperity.