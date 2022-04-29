Councilman Rick Harrell, Republican candidate for state Senate District 25 in Arkansas

Age: 65

City: Russellville

Occupation: Sales rep for Jostens

Education: Attended University of Central Arkansas, political science major

Public service experience:

Website: RickForArkansas.com

Why should people vote for you?

I have owned and operated a business for 40 years with payroll, employees and budget. I have provided customer service to thousands of senior graduates and their parents. My wife and I have raised three children and now are blessed with 6 grandchildren. This journey has given me life experiences that enable me to make sound decisions using common sense. I have a great sense of loyalty to this district since my career has been dependent on the school districts throughout Pope County, Conway County and Dardanelle. My relationships enable me to have conversations with people throughout the area and not just Russellville or Morrilton. My goal is to represent the people who live here in this district. They deserve and should expect local representation.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

In Pope County it is the casino issue. 70% of the residents voted against having one. I will continue to do all I can to place this on the November ballot and ask the people of Arkansas to remove Pope County from having a casino. I will also bring LOCAL representation to the district. In Conway County I hear most often protecting UACCM and its mission. I strongly support this institution and have always considered this as the best value in the valley. I would hope to increase funding for UACCM to increase their vocational options to area students.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

Take time with each school administrator and mayor and county judge in the district to hear what they need to improve what they are doing for the citizens. This, along with lowering taxes, shrinking government and protecting the state from federal government over reach. My major goal would be to allow schools to be more autonomous and be able to decide the best form of education for their local population. Increase teacher salary across the board. Also, I would protect our schools from any and all attempts to introduce CRT into any curriculum. I offer full support to our law enforcement community.

