Councilman RJ Hawk, Republican candidate for state Representative District 81 in Arkansas

Age: 36

City: Bryant

Occupation: Morning show personality at 103.7 The Buzz; Realtor at Clark & Co Realty

Education: Bachelor's degree, University of Central Arkansas

Public service experience: Bryant City Council

Website: hawkforstaterep.com

Why should people vote for you?

Prior to serving on the Bryant City Council, I’ve been very involved in our community. I’ve raised money for local charities like the Bryant Boys and Girls Club, Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and Make A Wish. Since being elected, I’ve not only continued that but I’ve worked to give our police and fire departments a raise, I’ve worked to help cut red tape for local businesses and have helped lead the charge to bring new business to Saline County. I’m the only candidate in this race that has a track of service for our community.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

In both Shannon Hills and Bryant, there is a major need to help find relief for our water system rates. There is money through block grants at the state level to help offset these infrastructure costs on the cities. Outside of that, we have to continue to grow, we need to cut red tape at the state level to bring businesses to not just certain parts of Arkansas, but to Bryant. We are the geographical center of Arkansas.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

I would love to see the used car sales tax be cut even more than what it already has been. There is no reason to keep taxing a vehicle, especially when many middle income people are the ones that have to bear the brunt of that.

