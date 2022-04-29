Marriage Licenses

Ricky Cruse, 65, and Pamela Bise, 62, both of Sherwood.

Garrett Best, 22, and Rachel Chappell, 22, both of Little Rock.

Justin Woods, 37, and Sarah Wesley, 43, both of Mayflower.

Samonte Wesley, 30, and Jamiya May, 23, both of Mabelvale.

Robert Renner, 67, and Carole Woodall, 58, both of Little Rock.

Brett Odom, 29, of Warren and Hannah Bolin, 27, of New Edinburg.

Anthony Hacker, 66, and Margaret Rogers, 58, both of Little Rock.

Nathan Ernst, 28, and Ashley Patrick, 27, both of Little Rock.

Eric Ekhoff, 30, and Rebecca Killion, 32, both of Mountain View.

Justin Gillam, 34, and Crystal Cox, 32, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-1448. Dominietta Ewings v. Queenetta Ewings.

22-1450. Autumn Cagle v. Anthony Cagle.

22-1451. Nora Cardona v. Jose Cardona Davila.

22-1455. Tina Farid v. Musa Farid.

22-1456. Marketta Roberts v. Anthony Roberts.

22-1457. Lois Hamblin v. Justin Hamblin.

22-1458. Sally Brewer v. Rand Brewer.

22-1460. Jillian Walker v. Cecil Walker.

GRANTED

20-3978. Lauren Scott v. Matthew Scott.

21-1382. Jessica Slaughter v. Chance Slaughter.

21-3362. Aubrey Mattice v. Christopher Mattice.

22-57. Eryn Surratt v. Eric Clay.

22-953. William D'Orr v. Megan D'Orr.