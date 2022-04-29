David Workman, Republican candidate for state Representative District 92 in Arkansas

Age: 53

City: Sheridan

Occupation: CEO at RoofConnect/Pave Connect

Education: University of Arkansas at Little Rock

Public service experience: Board member of the national roofing contractors association and have served on several committees for them over the years.

Website: https://workmanforrep.com/

Why should people vote for you?

I am pro-business, being a business guy. I have started and created jobs in Arkansas as the owner of multiple companies. I have experience in job creation.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

The most pressing issue is workforce training and development. I would adress the need for career technical education programs that are measured and meaningful.This includes working with high schools, colleges and private industries

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

Idenitfy what our key issues are including getting people back to work and workforce training.

