Dee Sanders, Democratic candidate for state Representative District 55 in Arkansas

No response has yet been received from this candidate. If a response is received, this page will be updated.

Age:

City:

Occupation:

Education:

Public service experience:

Website: NA

Why should people vote for you?





What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?





What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?





A team of reporters from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette compiled this series of candidate bios over the last three months. Candidates in most races were reached by email and completed questionnaires. Others who couldn't be reached by email provided information over the phone. Some candidates declined to participate or didn't respond to phone and email messages left by the Democrat-Gazette. Return to the main Voter Guide page to read more bios.