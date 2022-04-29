Defendant’s brother testifies in Little Rock murder trial

Frederick Moore Jr. told a Pulaski County jury on Thursday that he thought the dispute over some scuffed shoes between his biological brother and his fraternity brother had been only a brief flare-up of temper, quickly extinguished.

Then Moore, 23, came upon the men squaring off to fight, surrounded by a crowd of taunting and jeering fraternity members and spectators. Moore said his brother tried to walk away but Kentarius Montrell Scott, a fellow member of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, wouldn't let things go.

Minutes later, the 25-year-old Scott was dead, shot twice by Darean Deshun Moore, 22, as Frederick Moore watched, with the younger man then vanishing into the stormy night.

The crowd fled too, but not before others started firing guns, Moore said, testifying on the second day of his brother's murder trial, describing during his 90 minutes on the witness stand how he'd been abandoned in the rain with Scott's body to face police in the parking lot of the Twin Peaks restaurant on Shackelford Road.

"I was out there about 10 minutes by myself before police arrived," Moore said.

The August 2020 night had started out cheerfully, he testified, describing a surprise visit from Darean Moore, the half-brother from Memphis with whom he shares a father. Frederick Moore, 23, said he hoped to stoke the younger man's interest in enrolling in Philander Smith College, where he was studying, and joining his fraternity.

So he brought Darean Moore for some "fellowship" camaraderie with his "line brothers," the group of men he'd joined the fraternity with, at the sports bar and restaurant where the men had gathered to watch the NBA playoffs, which had been postponed by the covid pandemic.

The eatery was crowded, bustling and boisterous, with the Kappas, filling up at least two tables, drinking beer and liquor in good cheer, Frederick Moore told jurors.

He said he became aware of "some sort of altercation" between Scott, known as Peanut, and Darean Moore but the tension seemed to clear quickly. He'd later learn that Scott had stepped on Darean Moore's Nike Air Force 1s at least once in the crowd.

A few minutes later, the group members paid their tab and walked out of the restaurant, with Frederick Moore saying he was surprised to find Scott and Darean Moore with their fists up encircled by a mob of mocking onlookers. No blows were exchanged. Darean Moore gave up the fight and started walking to their car, Frederick Moore testified.

He said he was yelling for the younger man to get away from the crowd and into their vehicle while simultaneously calling for his frat brothers to leave him alone.

"I was telling them, 'no, he's walking away! What are you guys doing?'" Moore said.

Scott appeared to be egging them on, Moore told jurors, saying he and Scott walked practically shoulder to shoulder as they followed his brother back to the car.

"Then Kentarius walked past me toward my brother. He was yelling and cursing," Moore said, telling jurors how he got between the men and grabbed Scott by the shoulders to keep them apart.

"I stopped him. I was going, 'Chill, it's just a shoe. It's not that serious,'" Moore said. "I was trying to defuse the situation."

But Scott got past him, only to be shot by Darean Moore, Frederick Moore told jurors. He said he was surprised to see the younger man suddenly pull the small revolver from his waistband then fire twice, saying he could see the muzzle fire in the darkness.

"It was like a split-second. I didn't know he was going to do that," Moore said. "My brother took off running. It was literally seconds. The whole thing was a couple of seconds."

Darean Moore asserts the slaying was justified because he had to shoot to protect himself. Authorities counter that the unarmed Scott, intending only a fistfight, did not present a significant enough threat to justify Moore's use of deadly force. Further, prosecutors say that Moore didn't have to kill Scott because Moore could have easily escaped the confrontation by walking away or at least getting into his brother's car.

Questioned repeatedly by deputy prosecutor Tracye Mosley on that point, Frederick Moore said his brother didn't get into the car because he didn't want to leave him alone to face the angry crowd.

Others started shooting after his brother shot Scott, Moore said, although he told jurors he did not see who else was firing guns.

One of those firing a gun was fellow fraternity member Rolandis Hall, 29, of Jacksonville, who told jurors he not only saw Darean Moore kill Scott but also witnessed the shoe-scuffing incident inside the restaurant. Hall told jurors he'd been put off by Moore's attitude from the moment he'd met him.

"I got a weird vibe from him from the start," Hall told jurors. "The vibe was off so I didn't say anything to him."

Scott had accidentally stepped on Moore's feet in the crowded restaurant, Hall testified. But Scott was also quick to apologize, he said.

"He reached down to wipe off his shoes and said, My bad, my bad," Hall said.

But the apology did not go down well with Moore, who threatened to slap Scott, Hall told jurors. Scott objected to being talked to like that because he had tried to apologize, Hall said, saying that Moore remained antagonistic.

"There was still tension. [Moore] was still upset about Peanut stepping on his shoes," Hall said. "I told Fred [Moore], you need to get him [out of here] because we don't know him."

Hall and Scott walked out of the restaurant together, with Scott saying he wanted to talk to Darean Moore, then walking after Moore, Hall testified, describing how he came to see Scott fatally wounded.

"I was keeping an eye on my brother, keeping tabs," he said. "I heard pow-pow-pow. I looked and saw Peanut falling to the ground" with Moore's arm extended, pistol in hand.

"It was chaos. What I saw was heartbreaking," Hall testified.

Moore then pointed the gun at another fraternity brother, DG, so Hall said he pulled out his own pistol and started shooting. Hall said there seemed to be others shooting too but he didn't see them or know who they were.

"I had my handgun and I fired back," he said.

Prosecutors rested their case Thursday after calling Uber driver Jonathan Harris, 38, of Benton, who helped police track down Moore later that night. Harris told jurors he'd been called to Twin Peaks to pick up a rider named Darean, only to arrive to find the restaurant to be a crime scene blocked with evidence tape.

The rider then summoned him to the neighboring Ramada hotel, where Harris found him sweaty and disheveled, wearing mismatched Academic brand shoes, Harris told jurors. Harris said the rider was acting so strangely that he grew suspicious and got the man out of his car the first chance he could, then called 911 to tell police he thought the rider might have something to do with whatever had happened at Twin Peaks.

Defense attorney Colleen Barnhill will begin presenting her defense today when proceedings before Circuit Judge Leon Johnson begin at 9:30 a.m.