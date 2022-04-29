Community Briefs: Democratic Women to hold meeting

Democratic Women to hold meeting

The Jefferson County Democratic Women will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the main Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library, 600 S. Main St. Participants are asked to wear masks. Zelda Hoaglan is the president, according to a news release.

Drop-off events set for Rx drugs

Residents may drop off old medicines for proper disposal from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday during the biannual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. Take-back sites will be at various locations. Year-round drop-off locations and other details are available at ARTakeBack.org.

Arkansans can join the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, local law enforcement and public health officials in the fight against prescription drug abuse by getting rid of old and unused prescription medication, according to a news release from the attorney general's office.

Activities planned for art league

The Pine Bluff Art League announced its meeting and a downtown event.

The art league will meet from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building in Room A & B. The league will work on provided 6x6-inch canvases for the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas' ART Rocks fundraiser. Members are encouraged to bring their own materials. Canvases should be returned to the center at 701 S. Main St. by 5 p.m. May 20. The league invites the community to attend the meeting and masks are encouraged, according to a news release.

The art league will also participate in the downtown Pop Up in The Bluff, featuring food, entertainment and family activities from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 7. The event will extend from Main Street on Third Avenue to Barraque Street. Members of the league will be on site to sell original and traditional art in various styles. To join as part of the league, people may contact member Vickie Coleman at (870) 540-9975.

Membership dues of $45 must be paid for participants to enter the annual Pine Bluff Art League Juried Exhibition. Dues can be paid at the Sunday meeting or mailed to the Pine Bluff Art League, Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Building, 211 W. Third Ave., Box 8, Pine Bluff, AR, 71601. Details: PBAL President Lyn Monk at (870) 510-4920 or mediapinebluffartleague@gmail.com.

Event to offer Medicare information

Informational Medicare events will be held in conjunction with the Arkansas Insurance Department's Senior Health Insurance Information Program (AR SHIIP.)

Locally, the event will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 5 at the Strachota Senior Center, 801 E. Eighth Ave. The event is in partnership with Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, according to a news release.

AR SHIIP Days are designed to reach individuals in urban and rural areas and offer free, confidential, unbiased, and educational information regarding Medicare. Staff will be all over the eastern portion of the state in May to provide Arkansans with important information and assistance.

For details, call 1-800-224-6330 toll-free or visit online at https://www.shiipar.com/.

VFW Auxiliary to honor veterans

The Pine Bluff VFW Auxiliary, Post 4455, will recognize all veterans at the Veterans Service Appreciation Day on May 7 at Burt's Food Court & Events, 209 S. Main St. Vendors will open at 11 a.m., and the program will begin at 4 p.m. after the Pop-Up in The Bluff event downtown, according to a news release.

Speakers will include Mayor Shirley Washington, Chief of Police Lloyd Franklin Sr., County Judge Gerald Robinson, and retired Brigadier Gen. Roger McClellan.

Recognition will be given for all veterans, Gold Star families, and veterans of the police, fire, and sheriff's departments. A Pine Bluff Quilt Guild drawing and announcement of donated quilt winner will also be made.

The event coordinator is Theresa Orso of VFW Auxiliary Post 4455, Pine Bluff.

Simmons reports earnings, dividend

Simmons First National Corp. reported its dividend and quarterly earnings.

The board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on Simmons' Class A common stock of $0.19 per share, which is payable on July 5 to shareholders of record as of June 15. The cash dividend rate represents an increase of 1 cent per share, or 6%, from the dividend paid for the same time period last year, according to a news release.

Simmons reported net income of $65.1 million for the first quarter of 2022, compared with $67.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share were 58 cents for the first quarter of 2022, compared with 62 cents for the first quarter of 2021. Included in first-quarter 2022 results were $2.1 million in net after-tax merger related and net branch right-sizing costs, while first-quarter 2021 results included a $3.4 million net after-tax benefit primarily associated with a gain on sale of branches in Illinois, according to the news release.

"Simmons posted solid results in the quarter driven by accelerating loan demand across our footprint and continued growth of low-cost deposits," said George Makris Jr., Simmons' chairman and chief executive officer.