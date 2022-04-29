Distance runners rewrite 6A-West record books





Every long run in the boys division turned out to be a record-breaking performance during the 6A-West Conference track and field meet at Fayetteville's Ramay Junior High School.

Four of the eight meet records that were broken reflected on the boys' distance runners during Wednesday's meet, which was moved up one day because of the threat of inclement weather.

"That's pretty cool," Rogers Heritage coach Jay Miles said. "Honestly, this is a sign of the depth that is here. There are a lot of good distance runners this year, and I don't think it's ever been this deep."

It didn't take long for a record to be broken. The 4x800-meter relay, the only race where the final is held in the early afternoon, had the first record to fall as Bentonville's team of Harper Jones, Eli Seavey, Simon Pisciotta and Jackson Price finished in 7 minutes, 59.28 seconds and surpassed the previous mark of 8:00.08 set by Rogers in 2008.

The remaining distance records fell during the remainder of the running finals that evening. It began with Fayetteville's Hudson Betts as he won the boys 1,600 with a time of 4:15.23 and broke the previous mark of 4:16.02 set by Rogers' Cameron Efurd in 2009.

Springdale Har-Ber's Dawson Welch was next when he ran the 800 in 1:54.08 and surpassed the previous record of 1:55.06 set by Fayetteville's Camren Fischer in 2018. Rogers Heritage's Sam Boyer then put his name in the conference record books when he ran the 3,200 in 9:33.49 and broke the previous mark of 9:33.93 set by Fayetteville's Jim Willis in 1995.

"That was a good thing for Sam," Miles said. "He actually tripled in the meet, running the 4x800, the 1,600 and the 3,200. He was able to cut a second off his PR in the 1,600, when he was able to go fast in the 3,200.

"I think the reason that record had stayed for so long is because at this time of year, coaches will pull off and rest some of their runners instead of running them in the conference meets. I was glad Sam was able to run it and get the conference record."

Fayetteville standout Isaiah Sategna, meanwhile, broke two conference meet records during preliminary heats in the afternoon, but he chose not to run in those events during the finals. His time of 13.80 in the 110 hurdles not only broke the conference meet record of 14.33 seconds set by Russellville's Shannon Sidney in 1993.

Sategna then ran the 200 and turned in a time of 21.83 seconds to break the previous mark of 21.88 set by Fayetteville's Wallace Spearmon in 2003.

Two girls conference meet records also fell, and Fayetteville athletes were responsible for both of those. Hannah Estes was first when she cleared 12 feet, 5 inches in the pole vault and broke the previous mark of 12-4 set by Bentonville's Isabel Neal in 2017.

The Lady Bulldogs' 4x200 relay team then put themselves in the record book when its time of 1:43.54 surpassed the 1:46.55 Bentonville's team ran last year to set the state record.

Bentonville, meanwhile, made a sweep of the conference team championships. Bentonville's boys compiled 190.5 points to win their team title while Fayetteville finished second with 128.

In the girls division, Bentonville was even more dominating as the Lady Tigers accumulated 237 points while Fayetteville was a distant second at 153.

PREP TRACK

6A-West Conference Championships

at Ramay Junior High School, Fayetteville

BOYS

TEAM SCORES 1. Bentonville 190.5; 2. Fayetteville 128; 3. Rogers 91; 4. Rogers Heritage 90.5; 5. Bentonville West 76; 6. Springdale Har-Ber 70; 7. FS Southside 26; 8. Springdale 25.

100 1. Carson Tucker, Bentonville, 11.05; 2. Derek Bradley, Heritage, 11.20; 3. Davon Sparks, Springdale, 11.28; 4. Eli Estes, Bentonville, 11.38; 5. Jesse Davis, Har-Ber, 11.40; 6. CJ Brown, Bentonville, 11.42; 7. Aidan Honeycutt, West, 11.56; 8. ZaMarion Manuel, Springdale, 11.57.

200 1. Eli Estes, Bentonville, 22.78; 2. Jesse Davis, Har-Ber, 23.09; 3. Alonzo Porchia, Rogers, 23.26; 4. Eric Cordero Barroso, Har-Ber, 23.41; 5. Davon Sparks, Springdale, 23.51; 6. Nick Bell, West, 23.64.

(NOTE: In an earlier preliminary round, Fayetteville's Isaiah Sategna broke the meet record with a time of 21.83 seconds. The previous mark was 21.88 by Wallace Spearmon of Fayetteville in 2003.)

400 1. Nicholas Quinn, Rogers, 50.63; 2. Ethan McCarthy, Bentonville, 50.87; 3. Alexander Anderson, West, 51.46; 4. Marcus McCoy, Fayetteville, 51.51; 5. Eric Cordero Barroso, Har-Ber, 51.95; 6. Chase Stone, Bentonville, 52.00; 7. Dhakivion Seals, Fayetteville, 52.21; 8. Yair Cordero, Har-Ber, 52.34

800 1. Dawson Welch, Har-Ber, 1:54.08 (meet record; previous mark 1:55.06 set by Camren Fischer, Fayetteville, 2018); 2. Landan Shaw, Bentonville, 1:58.00; 3. Hunter Hill, Bentonville, 1:58.90; 4. Jackson Price, Bentonville, 2:00.10; 5. Jonathan Mendez, Har-Ber, 2:00.60; 6. Carter Harris, Bentonville, 2:00.72; 7. Nick Dean, Heritage, 2:01.06; 8. Yair Cordero, Har-Ber, 2:01.33.

1,600 1. Hudson Betts, Fayetteville, 4:15.23 (meet record; previous mark 4:16.02 by Cameron Efurd, Rogers, 2009); 2. Sam Boyer, Heritage, 4:16.07; 3. Hunter Kemp, Fayetteville, 4:20.84; 4. Jackson Stobaugh, Fayetteville, 4:21.51; 5. James American Horse, Bentonville, 4:24.10; 6. James Eslick, Har-Ber, 4:25.62; 7. Dawson Welch, Har-Ber, 4:27.82; 8. Jonathan Mendez, Har-Ber, 4:28.42.

3,200 1. Sam Boyer, Heritage, 9:33.49 (meet record; previous mark 9:33.93 set by Jim Willis, Fayetteville, 1995); 2. Hunter Kemp, Fayetteville, 9:34.37; 3. Aidan McDaniel, Bentonville, 9:36.10; 4. Wyatt Manus, Bentonville, 9:44.08; 5. Matthew Shelly, Bentonville, 9:50.65; 6. Jackson Stobaugh, Fayetteville, 9:50.73; 7. Mason Ivy, West, 9:52.45; 8. Thomas Henry, Bentonville, 9:55.90.

110 HURDLES 1. Sloan Jones, Fayetteville, 15.20; 2. Joshuah Shepherd, Rogers, 15.42; 3. Ethan Grigg, West, 15.65; 4. Ben Pearson, Bentonville, 15.78; 5. Antwuan Dove, Heritage, 16.02; 6. Christian Setzer, Fayetteville, 16.26; 7. Thomas Hodges, Bentonville, 16.57.

(NOTE In a preliminary round, Fayetteville Isaiah Sategna broke the meet record with his time of 13.80 seconds. The previous mark was 14.33 by Russellville's Shannon Sidney in 1993.)

300 HURDLES 1. Thomas Hodges, Bentonville, 40.02; 2. Sloan Jones, Fayetteville, 41.16; 3. Ben Pearson, Bentonville, 41.38; 4. Ethan Grigg, West, 41.65; 5. Jaxon Taylor, Fayetteville, 42.09; 6. Ryan Fernstrom, Bentonville, 42.48; 7. Bruce Payerli, Heritage, 42.88; 8. Walker Ferguson, Bentonville, 43.65.

4X100 RELAY 1. Bentonville (JT Tomescko, Eli Estes, CJ Brown, Carson Tucker), 43.30; 2. West, 44.37; 3. Fayetteville, 44.52; 4. Har-Ber, 44.74; 5. Rogers, 45.05; 6. Heritage, 45.09; 7. FS Southside, 45.78; 8. Springdale, 46.05.

4X200 RELAY 1. Bentonville (Ethan McCarthy, Eli Estes, Jason Gilmore, Carson Tucker), 1:29.90; 2. West, 1:30.04; 3. Fayetteville, 1:30.57; 4. Springdale, 1:32.43; 5. Heritage, 1:33.22; 6. Har-Ber, 1:33.81; 7. Rogers, 1:34.57; 8. FS Southside, 1:36.96.

4X400 RELAY 1. Rogers (Mason Adams, Alonzo Porchia, Jared Robinson, Nicholas Quinn), 3:24.81; 2. Bentonville, 3:25.18; 3. Fayetteville, 3:28.14; 4. Har-Ber, 3:30.69; 5. Heritage, 3:39.41; 6. West, 3:41.84; 7. FS Southside, 3:45.03.

4X800 RELAY 1. Bentonville (Harper Jones, Eli Seavey, Simon Pisciotta, Jackson Price), 7:59.28 (meet record; previous mark 8:00.08 by Rogers, 2008); 2. Rogers Heritage, 8:12.83; 3. Fayetteville, 8:26.94; 4. Har-Ber, 8:28.27; 5. Rogers, 8:33.12; 6. Springdale, 8:39.32; 7. Ft. Smith Southside, 8:40.96; 8. West, 8:45.59.

DISCUS 1. Loagin Jacobs, West, 148-9; 2. Kaman Johnson, Bentonville, 140-6; 3. Isaac Chapman, Rogers, 138-6; 4. Kaden Ziem, Heritage, 133-6; 5. Cade Fields, Fayetteville, 132-0; 6. D'Allesandro Lugo, Springdale, 130-4; 7. Isaiah Ryder, West, 124-11; 8. William Emeterio, Rogers, 124-11.

HIGH JUMP 1. Cooper Williams, Fayetteville, 6-6; 2. Nicholas Quinn, Rogers, 6-2; 3. Tucker Anderson, West, 6-2; 4. Rivers Wiseman, Bentonville, 6-2; 5. Alonzo Porchia, Rogers, 6-2; 6. Cade Packnett, West, 6-2; 7. Ian McChristian, Heritage, 6-0; 8. Christian Farrow, Bentonville, 6-0.

LONG JUMP 1. Aaron Hall, FS Southside, 21-11.5; 2. Micah Hill, Heritage, 21-10.5; 3. Micheal Ferus, Har-Ber, 21-7.5; 4. Christian Farrow, Bentonville, 21-6.25; 5. Joshuah Shepherd, Rogers, 21-5.5; 6. JJ Lockett, Heritage, 21-5; 7. Tyrique Scott, Fayetteville, 21-4.75; 8. Chase Stone, Bentonville, 21-2.5.

POLE VAULT 1. Will Furlow, Fayetteville, 13-6; 2. Connor Vogt, Bentonville, 13-0; 3. Leo Cardenas, Rogers, 13-0; 4. Zack Harrell, Bentonville, 12-6; 5. Ethan Chaplain, Bentonville, 12-6; 5. Blake Drake, Heritage, 12-6; 7. Jackson Clow, West, 12-0; 8. Hudson Pattillo, Fayetteville, 12-0.

SHOT PUT 1. Brooks Young, Fayetteville, 48-1.5; 2. Christopher Galdamez, Rogers, 47-6.25; 3. Isaac Chapman, Rogers, 46-8.5; 4. Dmitri Lloyd, FS Southside, 46-5; 5. Cooper Anderson, FS Southside, 45-8.75; 6. Kaman Johnson, Bentonville, 45-7; 7. Tevin Tate, Springdale, 45-0.75; 8. Isaiah Ryder, Bentonville West, 44-8.5.

TRIPLE JUMP 1. JJ Lockett, Heritage, 44-11; 2. Nick Bell, West, 43-4; 3. Micah Hill, Heritage, 42-9; 4. Rivers Wiseman, Bentonville, 42-3; 5. Jared Robinson, Rogers, 41-7.75; 6. Preston Stevens, Har-Ber, 41-5.5; 7. Christian Setzer, Fayetteville, 41-5; 8. Lucas Roblee, Fayetteville, 41-2.75.

GIRLS

TEAM SCORES 1. Bentonville 237; 2. Fayetteville 153; 3. Bentonville West 116; 4. Rogers 77; 5. Springdale Har-Ber 70; 6. Rogers Heritage 22; 7. FS Southside 21; 8. Springdale 5.

100 1. Grace Lueders, Rogers, 12.68; 2. Lola Sommer, Bentonville, 12.78; 3. Gressa Hoyord, Bentonville, 12.82; 4. Emelia Thurston, Bentonville, 12.90; 5. Kinleigh Hall, Har-Ber, 12.96; 6. Payton Fant, Fayetteville, 13.11; 7. Kennedy Dykes, Har-Ber; 13.15; 8. Laci Gartside, Har-Ber, 13.24.

200 1. Grace Lueders, Rogers, 25.76; 2. Kinleigh Hall, Har-Ber, 26.18; 3. Gressa Hoyord, Bentonville, 26.52; 4. Riley Jandorf, West, 26.94; 5. Kennedy Dykes, Har-Ber, 27.04; 6. Payton Fant, Fayetteville, 27.10; 7. Emelia Thurston, Bentonville, 28.10.

400 1. Grace Lueders, Rogers, 57.65; 2. Joli Ducharme, Bentonville, 1:00.49; 3. Hadley Newell, Bentonville, 1:00.81; 4. Kendall Lindsey, Bentonville West, 1:01.26; 5. Breanne Anderson, Bentonville, 1:01.33; 6. Yvonne Mbekenya, West, 1:02.19; 7. Ava Erck, Fayetteville, 1:02.95; 8. Renee Kelly, Bentonville, 1:03.69.

800 1. Ava Goetz, Fayetteville, 2:20.09; 2. Sophia Hinkebein, Bentonville, 2:22.46; 3. Madison Galindo, Bentonville, 2:23.98; 4. Macey Hurley, Bentonville, 2:24.45; 5. Devyn O'Daniel, Bentonville, 2:25.12; 6. Marilyn Sanabria, West, 2:25.19; 7. Mia Loafman, Rogers, 2:25.68; 8. Kate Nachtigal, Rogers, 2:26.32.

1,600 1. Madison Galindo, Bentonville, 5:06.88; 2. Carson Wasemiller, Fayetteville, 5:14.53; 3. Macey Hurley, Bentonville, 5:15.12; 4. Sophia Hinkebein, Bentonville, 5:16.81; 5. Mia Loafman, Rogers, 5:17.54; 6. McKenna Terrell, West, 5:17.93; 7. Devyn O'Daniel, Bentonville, 5:18.94; 8. Kate Nachtigal, Rogers, 5:21.05.

3,200 1. Carson Wasemiller, Fayetteville, 11:24.28; 2. Riley Ammons, Bentonville, 11:59.19; 3. Julianna Breazeale, Rogers, 12:03.62; 4. Ember Chariton, Bentonville, 12:04.57; 5. Natalie Holstein, Har-Ber, 12:07.04; 6. Katie Eggleston, Bentonville, 12:08.64; 7. Ashley Sexton, Fayetteville, 12:14.07; 8. Caroline Sutton, West, 12:23.47.

100 HURDLES 1. Allison Fernstrom, Bentonville, 15.26; 2. Julia Gunnell, Fayetteville, 15.27; 3. Paisley Hight, Bentonville, 15.33; 4. Savannah Carrigan, West, 15.63; 5. Solara Koser, Fayetteville; 15.73; 6. Kelsey Urban, Fayetteville, 16.59; 7. Kylie Wright, West, 16.89; 8. Zoey Stephenson, Fayetteville, 17.55.

300 HURDLES 1. Paisley Hight, Bentonville, 46.86; 2. Payton Fant, Fayetteville, 47.71; 3. Allison Fernstrom, Bentonville, 48.06; 4. Hannah Estes, Fayetteville High School, 48.34; 5. Sidney Esterer, Bentonville, 48.69; 6. Rani Fanning, Fayetteville, 49.66; 7. Bessie Swoboda, West, 49.68; 8. Kelsey Urban, Fayetteville, 50.15.

4X100 RELAY 1. Bentonville (Lola Sommer, Emelia Thurston, Gressa Hoyord, Bianca Anderson), 49.63; 2. Fayetteville, 50.25; 3. West, 51.50; 4. Har-Ber, 51.82; 5. Rogers, 52.07; 6. FS Southside, 52.46; 7. Heritage, 52.66; 8. Springdale, 54.53.

4X200 RELAY 1. Fayetteville, 1:43.54 (meet record; previous mark 1:46.55 by Bentonville, 2021; 2. Bentonville, 1:45.33; 3. Har-Ber, 1:49.57; 4. Heritage, 1:51.73; 5. West, 1:51.98; 6. Rogers, 1:52.34; 7. Springdale, 1:55.47; 8. FS Southside, 1:58.00.

4X400 RELAY 1. Bentonville (Allison Fernstrom, Paisley Hight, Hadley Newell, Joli Ducharme), 4:03.50; 2. West, 4:05.23; 3. Fayetteville, 4:11.34; 4. Har-Ber, 4:12.57; 5. Rogers, 4:13.91; 6. Heritage, 4:24.30; 7. FS Southside, 4:29.39; 8. Springdale, 4:49.40.

4X800 RELAY 1. Bentonville (Madison Galindo, Sophia Hinkebein, Macey Hurley, Devyn O'Daniel), 9:40.14; 2. Fayetteville, 10:02.18; 3. Rogers, 10:15.60; 4. West, 10:32.10; 5. Har-Ber, 10:35.21; 6. FS Southside, 10:50.84; 7. Heritage, 10:54.56; 8. Springdale, 11:18.09.

DISCUS 1. Aubrey Skinner, Fayetteville, 116-1; 2. Winifred Smith, Bentonville, 110-4; 3. Hannah Gouvion, Bentonville, West, 108-6; 4. Sarah McBride, Rogers, 105-8; 5. Haleigh Groulx, Heritage, 104-1; 6. Nadia Clark, Bentonville, 103-10; 7. Alexis Laird, West, 102-10; 8. Mona Keita, West, 102-1.

HIGH JUMP 1. Rachel Wilson, West, 5-5; 2. Ava Goetz, Fayetteville, 5-4; 3. Ava Erck, Fayetteville, 5-0; 4. (tie) Toree Tiffee, FS Southside; Katherine Toney, Heritage, and Laci Gartside, Har-Ber, 5-0; 7. Paisley Hight, Bentonville, 5-0; 8. Dahana Tuomala, Rogers, 5-0.

LONG JUMP 1. Emelia Thurston, Bentonville, 17-9.75; 2. Laci Gartside, Har-Ber, 17-0; 3. Celeste Puga, Bentonville, 16-11.75; 4. Savannah Carrigan, West, 16-10; 5. Joli Ducharme, Bentonville, 16-8; 6. Riley Jandorf, West, 16-6.5; 7. Kylie Wright, West, 16-6.5; 8. Ashten Holloway, Rogers, 16-3.

POLE VAULT 1. Hannah Estes, Fayetteville, 12-5 (meet record; previous mark 12-4 set by Isabel Neal, Bentonville, 2017); 2. Kylie Coleman, West, 11-6; 3. Isabel Garton, Fayetteville, 10-6; 4. Sydney Overton, Rogers, 10-0; 5. Alexia Smith, Rogers, 9-6; 6. Annabeth Hamilton, Bentonville, 9-6; 7. Megan McMurtrey, West, 9-0; 8. Mazzy Hatch, Har-Ber, 9-0.

SHOT PUT 1. Mona Keita, West, 37-10.5; 2. Mahalya Ahmadou, FS Southside, 35-7.75; 3. Alexis Laird, West, 35-4; 4. Ashley Rangel, West, 34-6; 5. Savannah Rangel, West, 34-5.25; 6. Nadia Clark, Bentonville, 34-0.25; 7. Haleigh Groulx, Heritage, 33-7; 8. Aubrey Skinner, Fayetteville, 32-9.

TRIPLE JUMP 1. Emelia Thurston, Bentonville, 36-6; 2. Kinleigh Hall, Har-Ber, 36-5.5; 3. Laci Gartside, Har-Ber, 36-3; 4. Solara Koser, Fayetteville, 35-3.5; 5. Joli Ducharme, Bentonville, 35-3.5; 6. Rylie Hancock, Fayetteville, 35-1; 7. Rachele Turbati Zanboni, Bentonville, 34-11; 8. Kennedy Phelan, Fayetteville, 34-9.25.





Fayetteville senior Kessiah Bemis crosses the finish line in the 4x200-meter relay at the 6A-West Conference track and field meet Wednesday in Fayetteville. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)





