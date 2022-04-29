Elko has admirer in Van Horn





FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas baseball Coach Dave Van Horn is a fan of Ole Miss first baseman Tim Elko.

Just not this weekend.

The Rebels open a three-game series against the No. 4 Razorbacks tonight at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Elko, a fifth-year senior, is healthy again after playing the latter part of last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee.

With 16 home runs and 51 runs batted in, Elko is tied for the SEC lead in both categories while batting .306.

"He's tearing it up," Van Horn said. "He's a big, strong guy -- man -- and he's a great human being. Good person.

"Personally, I'm happy for him. I just hope he doesn't take it out on us. I hope we can get him out some this weekend, and then he finishes the year strong.

"But you've got to cheer for a guy like that, at least when you're not playing him."

Last season ,Elko had 8 home runs and 19 RBI in 21 games after returning from his knee injury and playing designated hitter.

In Ole Miss' SEC Tournament opener last season, Elko hit two home runs in a 5-4 loss to Vanderbilt.

"When he came back --which we couldn't believe -- with a brace, I was watching the game live when he hit a home run and he crushed it and limped around the field," Van Horn said. "It was pretty impressive."

Van Horn said he's heard a lot of positive feedback regarding Elko from others around the SEC and also from reading stories about him.

"I try to keep up with a lot of the players in the league and what they're all about," Van Horn said.

Back in 2019

Ole Miss is the last visiting SEC team to take a series in Fayetteville.

The Rebels won two of three games at Arkansas during the 2019 regular season, but the Razorbacks won two of three against Ole Miss to take a Super Regional at Baum-Walker Stadium.

Including the Super Regional victory over Ole Miss, the Razorbacks have won 12 consecutive home series against SEC teams.

"I hadn't even thought about that," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said of the 2019 series loss. "When we get rolling in the season, to me it's all about the next game.

"It doesn't matter to me who we play, we just need to scout them and do what we need to do to get ready for them.

"We know what Ole Miss is all about and they know what we're all about. You can look at the numbers and figure out if the team runs or bunts or how they play the game, and then you try to manage it when you're on offense, defense."

Dave & Mike

After Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn faced first-year SEC coaches their past two series in LSU's Jay Johnson and Texas A&M's Jim Schlossnagle, he'll go against the SEC's longest-tenured coach this weekend in Mike Bianco of Ole Miss.

Since Van Horn took the reins in 2003, his Razorbacks are 29-39 against Bianco's Rebels.

Bianco, 54, has a 845-479-1 record at Ole Miss in his 22nd season.

"Playing his teams, you're always going to face some good pitching and some guys that can hit," Van Horn said. "I mean, it's like he's got big leaguers scattered all over, probably a few on his team right now.

"There's a lot of expectation down there, and I think he's done a great job handling it."

Van Horn, 61, has a 782-411 record in his 20th season at Arkansas. He and Tim Corbin, in his 20th season at Vanderbilt, rank second among SEC coaches behind Bianco in years at their current school.

"We have a good relationship," Van Horn said. "It's not like we talk all the time, but in the offseason if there's an issue, I feel fine calling him, calling his cell phone. I think he feels the same way if we're discussing things."

Future starter

Brady Tygart has become the Razorbacks' closer. The freshman right-hander has a team-high 6 saves and a 1-1 record with a 1.59 ERA. In 22 2/3 innings, he has 30 strikeouts and 7 walks and has held opponents to 17 hits and a .218 batting average.

"It's been real impressive, because he didn't get to pitch a lot in the fall, because he had a little bit of an injury," Van Horn said. "The outing that we did see him throw, we were like, 'Wow. That's pretty good stuff.'

"Then he didn't pitch much after that. He had to rest and rehab. He's done a great job for us. He brings a lot of confidence to the mound.

"He wants the ball. He doesn't really care what the situation is."

Van Horn said Tygart has two different breaking balls to go with his changeup and fastball.

"We're probably getting him ready for down the road to be a starter here," Van Horn said. "He's got some durability. He's a big, strong kid.

"But right now, [closer is] the best role for him on this team."

Moore effort

Arkansas second baseman Robert Moore has a .233 batting average, the lowest among all qualifiers on the team, but he leads the Razorbacks with 13 doubles, ranks second with 19 extra-base hits behind Brady Slavens' 21 and is fourth with 30 RBI, behind Slavens (42), Cayden Wallace (36) and Michael Turner (33).

Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn said Moore's work in practice points toward better production.

"He's working extremely hard," Van Horn said. "He's one of the hardest-working guys on the team. If yesterday's workout is any indication of what's going to go on the rest of the season, he swung the bat really well. A lot of hard-hit balls all over the field, both sides of the plate. Not many fly balls, pop-ups. So yeah, hopefully he can take it into the game."

Heavy workload

Ole Miss starter Dylan DeLucia, who opened the season in the bullpen, has thrown 235 pitches in his past two outings.

DeLucia lasted 7 2/3 innings, allowing 1 run on 6 hits and 1 walk while striking out 4 and throwing 118 pitches, in a 9-1 win at South Carolina on April 14. Last week, DeLucia threw a complete-game 5-hitter on 117 pitches in a 4-2 victory over Mississippi State. The right-hander allowed 2 runs on 5 hits and no walks while striking out a season-high 8 in that game.

DeLucia has appeared in 12 games and has a 3-0 record and 4.40 ERA, with 40 hits, 10 walks and 41 strikeouts in 43 innings.

Pitching plans

Saturday's 7 p.m. game, set for broadcast on ESPN2, will match Ole Miss freshman left-hander Hunter Elliott (1-3, 3.19 ERA) against Arkansas freshman left-hander Hagen Smith (6-2, 3.83).

Sunday's noon game on ESPN will pit Ole Miss junior right-hander Derek Diamond (3-3, 6.29) against Razorbacks sophomore right-hander Jaxon Wiggins (5-1, 5.55).





Tim Elko





