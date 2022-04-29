The world in brief: Erdogan set for talks with Saudi Arabia

Erdogan set for talks with Saudi Arabia

ISTANBUL -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan left for Saudi Arabia on Thursday in a major reset of relations between two regional heavyweights following the slaying of a Saudi columnist in Istanbul.

The visit marks the latest in Ankara's bridge-building efforts with its regional rival. It will also be Erdogan's first visit to the kingdom since 2017, the year before the murder in Turkey of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents.

Earlier this month, Turkey dropped the trial of 26 Saudis suspected of involvement in the killing of Khashoggi, who'd written columns critical of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for The Washington Post. The move was largely seen as a gesture that paved the way for Erdogan's trip to Saudi Arabia, where he is expected to meet with both King Salman and the crown prince.

Erdogan said his talks in the Saudi city of Jiddah will focus on ways to increase cooperation but also discuss regional and international developments.

"It is in our common interest to increase our cooperation with Saudi Arabia in areas such as health, energy, food security, agricultural technologies, defense industry and finance," Erdogan said.

Erdogan noted that his two-day visit reflects "our common will to start a new period of cooperation as two brotherly countries." It also comes during the last week of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, which he described as an auspicious time for "strengthening the bonds of brotherhood."

"With this understanding, we are we are engaged in sincere efforts to ensure peace in our region, to solve problems through dialogue and diplomacy," Erdogan said.

7 people killed in ISIS attack in Syria

BEIRUT -- Islamic State group militants attacked a Ramadan gathering hosted by a former official of a U.S.-backed group in eastern Syria, killing seven people and wounding four, opposition activists said Thursday.

The Islamic State group, also known as ISIS, later claimed responsibility for the attack on Wednesday night in the Abu Khashab area in Deir el-Zour province. Islamic State targeted the home of a former spokesman with the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Euphrates Post news website.

The Euphrates Post website said the gunmen arrived on motorcycles and opened fire as the group was having an iftar -- the fast-breaking meal during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan -- at the home of former SDF spokesman Nouri Hameesh, who was among those killed.

Three years after the Sunni extremist Islamic State group lost the last sliver of territory it controlled in Syria, its sleeper cells have stepped up attacks in recent months, mainly targeting the Kurdish-led SDF but also forces from the Syrian government.

The militant group at its height covered a third of both of Iraq and Syria. The ensuing war against ISIS lasted several years and killed thousands.

Nine people die in Afghanistan blasts

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Two explosions, within minutes of each other, killed at least nine people and wounded 13 in northern Afghanistan on Thursday, a spokesman for a Taliban-appointed police chief said.

The blasts targeted two separate vehicles in Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh province, according to Mohammad Asif Waziri, the spokesman.

The source of the blasts was not immediately clear and the spokesman provided no further details. No one claimed responsibility for the attack. Taliban security cordoned off the area.

Residents in the area said members of the Shiite minority Hazara ethnic group appeared to be the target.

Toll at 4 in Philippine bridge collapse

MANILA, Philippines -- An old, earthquake-damaged bridge collapsed under heavy traffic in a central Philippine town, sending about a dozen vehicles plummeting into the river below and killing at least four people, officials said Thursday.

An Austrian visitor was among the dead, and at least 23 others including his wife were injured in the bridge's collapse Wednesday afternoon in the coastal town of Loay in Bohol province, police and provincial officials said.

Regional police chief Brig. Gen. Roque Eduardo Vega said an initial investigation showed the bridge gave way under the weight of vehicles stuck in a traffic jam on it, including a truck loaded with sand and gravel to be used in the construction of a nearby bridge.

"The weight of the truck and its cargo caused serious tension to the bridge that caused its collapse," Vega told reporters.

The bridge that collapsed had been damaged by a 2013 earthquake that devastated Bohol, but authorities allowed its temporary use while another bridge was being constructed, police said.

Vega identified the Austrian national who died as Michael Osuchan, 30, who was staying on Bohol's Panglao island, which is famous for its picturesque beach resorts. The other victims were mostly residents of Loay and nearby towns.

Out of about a dozen vehicles that plummeted into the river, one car and two motorcycles have been retrieved by the coast guard, firefighters and volunteer divers, police said.



