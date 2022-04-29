Ethan J. Barnes, Republican candidate for state Senate District 22 in Arkansas

Age: 26

City: Hardy

Occupation: Small business owner, former assistant vice president and loan officer at Centennial Bank

Education: Arkansas State University, bachelor's degree in business administration

Public service experience: Ozarka College Foundation, board member; American Veterans Memorial, board member; Spring River Area Chamber of Commerce, two-term president.

Website: https://www.barnesforarkansas.com/

Why should people vote for you?

Citizens of District 22 deserve a senator who will be present and active in the community's needs. Someone who will return phone calls. Someone who will be honest, someone who will hold his seat and stand behind the way he votes. The [district] does not have a state senator it can confidently rely upon. I will be accessible. I will be thoughtful. I will be responsive and effective. We will all work together for the common good of Arkansas. I am energetic, passionate, and open to learning from constituents what the real needs are for our communities. I will work for you. My job will be help to advance and promote the livelihood for our schools, businesses, neighborhoods, elderly community members and farmers. We need change, and I am that change. I strongly believe that God has called me to be a public servant through Him for District 22. We can make a change right here in rural Arkansas.

What is the most pressing issue facing your constituents and how would you address it?

After observing various needs across District 22, I was shocked to see the smaller rural communities grasping for air to survive. Many of our local communities have or are attempting to propose new taxes to attempt to sustain local government, develop economic stimulation, and keep jobs on the payroll. I would like to see more help from the state Legislature for our smaller communities that are beginning to face trouble. I am afraid that our small towns across Arkansas will really start to suffer if we don't start properly managing funds... Instead of creating new taxes, let's budget better what we already have in reserves, or appropriate current spending to the local levels more efficiently without new taxes. Local schools are struggling to grow their districts… We know with better schools, we can attract better investors in the state of Arkansas; we must work closely with local leaders to maintain what we have, and plan for future growth.

What's the first thing you'd like to accomplish if elected?

Our children are our future for Arkansas. We need to preserve education, teach applicable programs in grades K-12, and implement new programs in the public education system. Students are not learning the valuable skills that the household is failing to implement today. I often hear of school administrators, teachers or counselors having to interject into a matter at home that should not fall upon the public school employee's plate. We need to develop life skill programs for students that will enhance their abilities into a better contributing member of society. Some schools across the state are already taking the lead with this, while others need a push from the Legislature. Getting into a student's mind early on can change or save a life -- I know it did mine. If elected, I will work to help better teach our youth. We want to build a better state, and teaching students valuable skills will keep them at home in Arkansas.

A team of reporters from the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette compiled this series of candidate bios over the last three months. Candidates in most races were reached by email and completed questionnaires. Others who couldn't be reached by email provided information over the phone. Some candidates declined to participate or didn't respond to phone and email messages left by the Democrat-Gazette. Return to the main Voter Guide page to read more bios.