The nation in brief: Ex-prisoner back in U.S. after exchange

Ex-prisoner back in U.S. after exchange

WASHINGTON -- Trevor Reed is back in the United States one day after the Marine veteran was swapped for a Russian drug trafficker in a prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow, his mother tweeted early Thursday.

"It's been very exciting day for The Reed family. Trevor is back in the USA," Paula Reed said on Twitter. Photographs tweeted from the account of Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, also showed him standing next to Reed.

His destination was not immediately clear. Reed's parents live in Granbury, Texas, near Dallas.

Reed was swapped in Turkey on Wednesday for Konstantin Yaroshenko, who had been serving a 20-year prison sentence in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy case.

"I think it's going to really hit home for him and for us when we finally get to see him and touch him," Reed's father, Joey, said Wednesday.

Reed, a 30-year-old former Marine, was arrested in the summer of 2019 after Russian authorities said he assaulted an officer while being driven by police to a police station following a night of heavy drinking.

He was later sentenced to nine years in prison. The U.S. government described him as unjustly detained and pressed for his release; his family asserted his innocence and expressed concerns about his deteriorating health, which included coughing up blood and the effects of a hunger strike.

Missourian pleads guilty in Capitol riot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A Missouri member of a far-right extremist group has pleaded guilty to a felony charge for his role in the January 2021 breach of the U.S. Capitol.

Louis Enrique Colon, 45, of Blue Springs pleaded guilty Wednesday to obstructing law enforcement officers, federal prosecutors in Washington said.

Colon was a member of the Kansas City-area chapter of the Proud Boys when he took part in the riot, prosecutors said.

Five other members of the group were charged for their actions: William Chrestman of Olathe, Kan., considered the leader of the Kansas City chapter; Christopher Charles Kuehn of Olathe; Ryan Ashlock of Gardner, Kan.; and Felicia and Cory Konold of the Tucson, Ariz., area. They have all pleaded innocent.

Colon had faced a charge of conspiring with other Proud Boys members to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory. He faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine when he's sentenced.

Mississippi slayings suspect found dead

BILOXI, Miss. -- The possible suspect in the fatal shooting of the owner and two employees of a Mississippi Gulf Coast motel and subsequent death of a person shot during a carjacking was found dead after a standoff with police Wednesday, authorities said.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer identified the possible suspect as 32-year-old Jeremy Alesunder Reynolds.

Gulfport Police Department Chief Adam Cooper said Reynolds holed up at a Gulfport convenience store after fleeing from a stolen vehicle. Gulfport is just west of Biloxi, where the shootings took place at the Broadway Inn Express motel.

Switzer told news outlets that motel owner Mohammad Moeini, 51; Laura Lehman, 61; and Chad Green, 55, were killed at the motel. Lehman and Green both lived and worked there.

WLOX-TV reported that a witness described a chaotic scene, with people fleeing.

Police said that after the motel shootings, another man was shot during a carjacking in Gulfport, and he died in surgery. Switzer identified him as William Waltman, 52.

Cooper said police fired tear gas into the store where Reynolds was holed up. After trying to negotiate with him and getting no response, they went inside and found him dead, Cooper said. An autopsy will be performed.

George Floyd's killer appeals conviction

MINNEAPOLIS -- The former Minneapolis police officer found guilty of murder in the killing of George Floyd has appealed his conviction, saying among other things that the jury was intimidated by ongoing, sometimes-violent protests and prejudiced by excessive pretrial publicity.

Derek Chauvin asked the Minnesota Court of Appeals in a court filing this week to reverse his conviction, reverse and remand for a new trial in a new venue, or order a resentencing.

In June, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Chauvin to 22½ years in prison after jurors found him guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd died May 25, 2020, after Chauvin pinned the Black man to the ground with his knee on his neck for 9 minutes, 29 seconds.

Chauvin's attorney, William Mohrman, laid out a number of challenges to the conviction, including his long-standing argument that the trial should not have been held in Hennepin County, where Floyd was killed.

"The overwhelming media coverage exposed the jurors -- literally every day -- to news demonizing Chauvin and glorifying Floyd which was more than sufficient to presume prejudice," the brief says.





Joey and Paula Reed, parents of Trevor Reed, talk about his release during a news conference outside their Granbury, Texas, home, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Russia and the United States carried out an unexpected prisoner exchange on Wednesday trading Reed, a Marine veteran jailed by Moscow, for a convicted Russian drug trafficker serving a long prison sentence in America. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

