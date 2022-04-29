Sections
Ex-state Sen. Gilbert Baker’s retrial delayed until later this year

by Dale Ellis | Today at 9:01 a.m.
FILE — Gilbert Baker exits the U.S. District Courthouse in Little Rock on, Aug. 12, 2021 after a jury found the former Republican state senator innocent on one count of conspiracy to commit bribery involving a former circuit court judge. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)

The retrial of a former state legislator and Republican Party fundraiser scheduled for May 17 has been delayed until later this year following an order issued this week by the federal judge presiding over the case.

According to an order filed Wednesday by Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr., following a brief telephone conference held Wednesday under seal, Marshall granted an oral motion entered by attorneys for former state Sen. Gilbert Baker to delay the trial.

Baker, 65, of Conway, was acquitted of one count of conspiracy to commit bribery after a lengthy trial last year, but the jury deadlocked on the remaining eight counts. Following the jury’s announcement that it could not come to a decision, Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Peters said she would retry Baker on the remaining counts.

