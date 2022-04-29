Fayetteville School Board considers naming middle school in Superintendent John L Colbert’s honor

Other actions

The Fayetteville School Board on Thursday took the following actions:

• Approved updates to personnel policies.

• Approved updates to student policies.

• Approved updates to the citizen participation school board policy.

• Approved updates to community relations policies.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

FAYETTEVILLE -- The School District's next new school could be named in honor of Superintendent John L Colbert.

School Board president Nika Waitsman on Thursday recommended naming the school the John L Colbert Middle School. The board will vote on the proposal in May.

The district broke ground on the school, located on Rupple Road in west Fayetteville, last fall. It will house fifth and sixth grade students and is scheduled to open in August, said district spokesman Alan Wilbourn.

Colbert announced in January his plans to retire at the end of the 2023-24 school year. He began his career in 1976 as a special education teacher at Bates Elementary School, Waitsman said. He went on to serve as principal and held two associate superintendent positions before becoming the district's first Black superintendent in 2018.

As superintendent, Colbert helped the district raise and develop $114 million in facilities and infrastructure, worked on the district's transformational strategic plan, helped the district safely navigate the pandemic and raised teacher salaries to the highest in the region, Waitsman said.

She shared a long list of Colbert's awards and accomplishments, along with civic and professional groups he has served, including several he founded.

"This is a man who has been recognized because of his outstanding and unique once-in-a-lifetime heart for all kids," Waitsman said. "He cares about every single child he encounters, and people know that about him."

The practice of naming school buildings in honor of foundational educators is one of the best things about the district, said board member Justin Eichmann.

"I can certainly think of no greater name," he said.

In other business, board members informally agreed to begin the process of hiring a search firm to find Colbert's replacement. Board members discussed getting proposals from three to five firms to present at the May meeting.

Board members and school staff can solicit applications for superintendent from internal or external applicants on their own or hire a firm to help with the search, Waitsman said. Search firms typically offer package deals or a menu of services, she said.

Board member Katrina Osborne noted the decision will have an enormous impact on the district and suggested hiring professionals to help with the process.

The board also discussed renovations to the Adams Leadership Center -- where board meetings take place -- to better use the space in the board room and make the building compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The updates will impact the inside and outside of the building, according to Megan Duncan, associate superintendent for support services. Removing the internal walls between the board room and entry way and hallway would expand the room from 1,273 square feet to 2,360 square feet, Duncan said. It would also increase seating capacity from 28 socially distanced chairs to 88 socially distanced chairs, she said during a special work session before the meeting.

Other interior renovations will include new finishes, making the men's and women's bathrooms into two ADA-compliant family bathrooms and creating an audio-visual room for video streaming meetings.

Outside changes will include a new vestibule at the entry, a sloped sidewalk leading into the building, a new sign and paint.

The project could take from June until January, and the board can meet at Ramay Junior High while renovations are underway, Duncan said. After the remodel, the room can be used for community meetings and for testing space in addition to board meetings, she said.

The renovations would be paid for from funds leftover from other building projects, Duncan said. A guaranteed maximum price for the project will be presented to the board in May, she said.