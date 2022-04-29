Editor's note: This letter was originally published 10 years ago today.

Seek balanced leaders

When I cast my first vote in 1964, Arkansans were shifting away from a political climate dominated by old-boy cronyism, Dixiecrat-style racism, and willingness to let people who have a lot of money make decisions about the economy. I've had the chance since then to support a procession of moderate to progressive figures who, while saddled with human frailties and political necessities, tried to lead Arkansas' people toward broader economic and social opportunity.

We seem to be taking another turn lately, one driven by ideology rather than by a search for a better life for the greatest possible number of people. This ideology's economic policy comes from the boardrooms of big money, big agriculture and big oil and gas. Its political style is slash and burn, toe the line or be destroyed, top-down divisiveness. Its cultural tendency is equally divisive, with an us-and-them mentality that is as destructive as Jim Crow ever was. To be blunt, admission to the Tea Party comes at a very high cost.

I hope, during whatever elections come around during the rest of my lifetime in Arkansas, to find candidates who seek balance between the necessity of governance and the reality of financial power in a capitalist system. I hope to see leaders who continue to hold the quaint notion that all people in a democracy have value and are entitled to genuine opportunity.

Right now, I'm not especially optimistic about all that.

CHARLEY SANDAGE

Melbourne