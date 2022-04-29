Former Red River Army Depot official pleads guilty to bribery

TEXARKANA, Texas -- Another former Red River Army Depot official has pleaded guilty to bribery in a scheme involving government contracts.

Louis Edward Singleton, 64, appeared with Texarkana lawyer Eric Marks before U.S. Magistrate Judge Caroline Craven Wednesday morning in Texarkana's downtown federal building. Singleton entered a guilty plea to a single count of bribery, though Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan Hornok described Singleton's conduct as involving "more than one gratuity."

Singleton was a public official whose duties included supervising the government purchase card program at Red River Army Depot. He accepted bribes in the form of tickets and parking passes to a professional football game from representatives of H&H Enterprises, according to a factual basis document filed in Singleton's case.

"From before 2010 and continuing through at least November 2019, I agreed with Jimmy Scarbrough, C.H., B.H., and Jeffery Harrison to defraud the United States," the document states. "Scarbrough was a supervisor at [Red River Army Depot] who asked me to approve purchases from H&H Enterprises, Maverick Services, H.C., and others."

The individuals identified in court documents with only their initials have not been formally charged.

Singleton accepted more than $18,000 in bribes, including "more than 20 tickets and parking passes to AT&T Stadium to watch the Dallas Cowboys," the factual basis states. "For example, H&H Enterprises paid $4,599.98 for me and three guests to watch from the Hall of Fame section as the Cowboys played the New England Patriots on Oct. 11, 2015."

Singleton faces up to two years in federal prison at sentencing. He appeared in court on a summons and was allowed to remain free Wednesday with an unsecured $10,000 appearance bond put in place by Craven.

Scarbrough, the alleged mastermind of the scheme, has pleaded innocent to conspiracy to defraud the United States, two counts of bribery and a charge of conspiracy to launder money. His case is scheduled for a jury trial in September before U.S. District Judge Robert Schroeder III.

Scarbrough allegedly accepted more than $100,000 in money orders from Harrison and collectible firearms from Bishop. The government is seeking Scarbrough's forfeiture of several antique cars he allegedly bought with bribe money as well as a judgment for more than $300,000.

Several other men named in a criminal complaint unsealed in June 2021 have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

Jeffery Harrison of Texarkana and Justin Bishop of Clarksville, Texas, pleaded guilty in May 2021 at hearings before Craven. Harrison and Bishop represented vendors seeking government contracts at the depot.

Devin McEwin entered a plea of guilty to bribery in June 2021 before Craven. McEwin was a public official whose duties at the Army depot involved purchasing electrical supplies. He accepted bribes of more than $21,000 from Harrison.

A notice of punishment in Bishop's and Harrison's cases indicates they face up to 15 years at sentencing. McEwin faces up to two years in federal prison at sentencing.

Scarbrough faces up to five years in prison if convicted of conspiracy to defraud the U.S., up to 15 years in prison on each of two counts of bribery and up to 20 years in prison if convicted of conspiracy to launder money.

Each of the defendants also faces possible fines.